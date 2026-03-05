A close friend of Eric Charles Kofi Wayo has raised concerns about the former politician's well-being amid his long public absence

In a video, Ibrahim Zakaria detailed the events that transpired with the politician's family during his recent visit to their residence in Accra

Ibrahim Zakaria's concerns about Eric Charles Kofi Wayo's well-being has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaian social media users

Ibrahim Zakaria, a close associate of Eric Charles Kofi Wayo, has raised concerns about the well-being of retired Ghanaian politician and businessman amid his long absence from the public scene.

Retired Ghanaian politician's associate Charles Kofi Wayo raises concerns about his well-being amid a long absence from the public scene.

Source: Youtube

Kofi Wayo, the controversial former presidential candidate, has been missing from the scene since he announced his retirement from mainstream politics in 2017.

The founder of the defunct United Renaissance Party (URP) hinted at venturing into farming and assisting farmers with logistics after ending his political career.

His long absence from the public scene has raised speculation about his whereabouts, with some rumours indicating that he had travelled abroad and was no longer in Ghana.

Kofi Wayo's associate raises concerns amid absence

In an interview with veteran Ghanaian media personality Kofi Adoma Nwanwani on his Kofi TV YouTube channel on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, Ibrahim Zakaria noted that he had not seen the exact location and current state of Kofi Wayo.

He noted that he recently had a dream where he visited the former politician's home to give him a haircut but was denied access to him by his family while he was indoors.

Ibrahim stated that he became concerned about Wayo after his dream and reached out to veteran media personality Blakk Rasta, with whom he visited the politician's residence on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

However, they were blocked from gaining access to the former party leader. He claimed that he realised the politician was ill following the incident at his residence.

Ibrahim accused Wayo's family of allegedly hiding him in the residence amid his alleged health issues.

The associate appealed to Ghanaian journalists to follow him to the politician's home and inquire about his well-being.

J.B. Danquah's daughter makes a rare public appearance at a book launch graced by former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Source: Facebook

Ibrahim noted that he had previously visited the politician's home on several occasions when he was battling health issues some years back but was prevented from seeing him.

He also detailed the events that transpired during his and Blakk Rasta's recent visit to Wayo's residence and alleged conversation with his sister.

Ibrahim also detailed the numerous supports he received from Wayo amid his struggles years ago.

The YouTube video of Charles Kofi Wayo's associate Ibrahim Zakaria raising concerns about his well-being is below:

Ibrahim's remarks on Kofi Wayo stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Ericamoanyi9140 commented:

"God bless this man because that's what some family do to some of our legends."

Kd3897 said:

"Based on his recent interview, I noticed he was not well."

Nkwanta1 wrote:

"This guy could land in serious legal issues, with the allegations against the family. And why should he even mention Mercy Clinic here?"

