Pastor Isaac Nyarko, founder and leader of House of Success Church in Accra, has predicted heavier-than-usual rainfall across Ghana in 2026

According to the Pastor, heavy rains spanning multiple regions in the country, which could cause destruction in major cities, including property damage and potential loss of lives

His comments have triggered diverse opinions on social media, with some expressing concern over the potential impact, while others question the timing of the prediction

The founder and leader of House of Success Church in Accra, Pastor Isaac Nyarko, has predicted that Ghana could experience heavier rainfall in 2026.

The pastor made the remarks during an interview on Kasapa FM in Accra. Snippets of the interview have since circulated widely on social media platforms, including TikTok.

Pastor Isaac Nyarko, popularly known as Dr Powerman, is widely recognised for his controversial and thought-provoking prophecies.

During the interview, he explained that he had seen in a vision that Ghana would experience unusually heavy rainfall across several parts of the country.

According to him, the rainfall could be intense and may potentially cause destruction in some major cities, with the possibility of property damage and loss of lives.

Providing further details, Dr Powerman said the heavy rains would begin around March and could extend until July.

He therefore called on the leadership of disaster management institutions across the country to take proactive measures and prepare adequately for any potential challenges that may arise.

His comments have since sparked mixed reactions online, particularly because March is usually the beginning of the rainy season in Ghana and is often characterised by heavy rainfall patterns.

Reaction to Powerman's rainfall prophecy

Dozens of netizens have shared their thoughts on the rainfall predictions made by the self-styled pastor Isaac Nyarko. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Jennifer Kpodo commented:

"Oh Ya Allah protect us."

Yaw Tawia said:

"This happens every year in Ghana, so we can't call this a good prophecy."

Best shared:

"How about you do something about it for us, rather than just predicting doom."

Kukua Ocran opined:

"Those months he mentioned are the major months in the rainy season, so I don't see anything prophetic about it."

