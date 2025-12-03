A Ghanaian woman in the US Army shared first-hand guidance to help others, especially young Ghanaians, understand the real requirements for enlistment

She broke down the four key enlistment rules, to have to be eligible to join the US Army

Her videos inspired thousands of Ghanaians by demystifying the process and providing practical steps for those who hope to join the US Army

A Ghanaian woman in the US Army, Rebecca Safoa, known as Mor Mee on TikTok, has shared new information for those considering joining the U.S. Army.

A Ghanaian woman in the US Army guides aspiring recruits.

In her most recent post, she provided a breakdown of the four most important requirements aspiring recruits should understand if they plan to enlist in 2025.

Rebecca explained that the first requirement is physical presence within the United States.

“You cannot apply to join the United States Army if you are outside of the United States,” she stated emphatically.

She warns against online scams or schemes that claim you can enlist from another country.

There is no online application process or outside organisation that can assist with enlistment. You must be physically present in the United States before you can apply.

Legal residency or citizenship required for enlistment

The second requirement is that a recruit must be a legal resident or citizen of the United States.

Potential recruits must therefore obtain a permanent resident card (green card) or be U.S. citizens. Rebecca cautions that holding any other type of visa does not qualify an individual for enlistment.

Although policies may change at any time, the only categories currently accepted for enlistment in the U.S. Army are permanent residents and citizens.

Applicants must be aged 17 to 42

Rebecca’s third requirement is age. To be eligible, applicants must be between 17 and 42 years old.

This age range ensures that all recruits entering the military are physically capable of handling the demands of service and training.

According to Rebecca, individuals outside of this range will not have the opportunity to enlist, reflecting the Army’s strict age guidelines.

Minimum high school diploma required for enlistment

She also discussed the educational requirement, which is a minimum of a high school diploma. However, individuals with associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, or doctoral degrees are also welcome to apply.

She emphasised that “The keyword is ‘minimum,’” she noted, and said, while a high school diploma is enough for enlistment, higher education can also apply.

Rebecca Safoa’s guidance serves as a valuable resource for individuals looking to join the U.S. Army.

By outlining the four requirements- presence in the United States, legal residency or citizenship, age, and education- she offers clear and practical direction for those pursuing a military career in 2025.

Watch the video of the full breakdown below:

Her TikTok content continues to inspire many, particularly young Ghanaians, by providing realistic expectations and actionable steps toward serving in the U.S. military.

Osonoba Achy, a Ghanaian soldier in the US, compares the military recruitment process in both countries.

