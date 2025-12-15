Charlyn Fosuh, daughter of Akosua Serwaa, caught attention as she gracefully displayed her beauty at Daddy Lumba's funeral

Her elegant appearance and calm demeanour drew admiration from mourners and social media users alike

Photos and videos of Charlyn Fosuh from the funeral have since sparked conversations online about the resemblance between her and her mom

The late Daddy Lumba and Akosua Serwaa's beautiful daughter Charlyn Fosuh stole the spotlight at her dad's funeral.

The style influencer looked exquisite in a custom-made black and white ensemble to pay her last respects to her dad.

Akosua Serwaa's daughters, Charlyn Fosuh and Ciara Fosu, rock matching outfits to the late Daddy Lumba's funeral. Photo credit: @deks360.

Charlyn Fosuh trends at Daddy Lumba's funeral

The late Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa's first daughter, who happens to be the singer's second daughter, made a bold fashion statement at her dad's funeral.

Charlyn Fosuh wore a puff-sleeved gown with a stylish neckline as she graced her dad's widely attended funeral at Heroes Park on December 14, 2025.

The young style influencer, who has a striking resemblance to her mom, wore a black headscarf and completed her look with designer sunglasses.

Ciara Fosuh models in classy outfit

The last-born of Akosua Serwaa and the late Daddy Lumba, Ciara Fosuh, was spotted at the event.

The beauty goddess looked effortlessly chic in a Queen Anne neckline two-piece outfit made from customised fabric featuring her late dad's iconic photo.

She accessorised her look with designer sunglasses as she flaunted her designer black bag.

Ghanaians react to Akosua Serwaa's daughter's videos

Some social media users have commented on the late Daddy Lumba and Akosua Serwaa's children's video on TikTok. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Sekyeredehye3

"Akosua Serwaa mma yi ho twa🥰."

Yaa Baby 💞💗🌷🌹

"Beautiful children of Maa Akosua Serwaa ❤️❤️."

Limens stated:

"Junior is always looking serious."

Sandyborquaye❤️ stated:

"Charlyn de3 Akosua serwaa look alike paaa ooo."

EzeMax stated:

"This is typically love me, love my children. This shows how she loves DL and his children. no matter what."

user510103320614

"So beautiful to watch, well done guys❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹."

Big ❤️baby🇺🇸🇺🇸 stated:

"Well-trained kids ❤️✌."

freshpee20 stated:

"Daddy Lumba son is a mature guy …I respect him a lot ‼️."

