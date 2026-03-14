Liverpool vs Tottenham could be missing 19 key players this weekend, taking some shine off one of the Premier League’s biggest clashes

From Alisson to Romero, both sides face major injury problems that could decide the outcome at Anfield

Fans can still expect a tense Premier League showdown where squad depth and fitness may be decisive

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Both Liverpool and Tottenham are heading into this weekend’s Premier League showdown with significant injury concerns, raising questions over who will be available at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds are eager to return to winning ways after a frustrating run of results. Liverpool fell 1-0 to Galatasaray in the Champions League midweek and were also defeated by Wolves in their previous Premier League fixture.

Arne Slot faces injury crisis ahead of the Liverpool vs. Tottenham Premier League clash on Sunday. Image credit: Gareth Copley, BEN STANSALL/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Sitting sixth in the Premier League table, manager Arne Slot knows another slip could see his side fall further behind in the race for a top-four finish.

Liverpool and Tottenham's injury problems

Injuries have been a recurring theme for Liverpool this season, and that trend is set to continue against Spurs. Goalkeeper Alisson Becker missed the trip to Turkey due to a muscle issue, though Slot indicated he could rejoin training before Sunday.

According to Liverpool News, Federico Chiesa, who also missed the Galatasaray match because of illness, is expected to be back in training, giving Liverpool a boost ahead of the weekend clash.

However, Liverpool will still be without Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo, and Giovanni Leoni for the remainder of the season. Forward Alexander Isak continues to recover from a fractured fibula and ankle injury sustained in December.

Alexander Isak remains sidelined for Liverpool. Image credit: Liverpool FC

Source: Getty Images

On the flip side, Tottenham, under Igor Tudor, is facing an equally troubling injury situation. Cristian Romero and Joao Palhinha are sidelined under concussion protocols after a collision in Spurs’ 5-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid midweek.

Defender Micky van de Ven is suspended, and there are doubts over the fitness of Yves Bissouma and new signing Conor Gallagher, who has been battling a fever.

Tottenham also face a raft of long-term absences, including James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Rodrigo Bentancur, Mohammed Kudus, Wilson Odobert, Destiny Udogie, Ben Davies, and Lucas Bergvall.

19 players to miss Liverpool vs. Tottenham

Liverpool:

1. Alisson Becker (uncertain, muscle issue)

2. Federico Chiesa (returning from illness)

3. Conor Bradley (out for season)

4. Wataru Endo (out for season)

5. Giovanni Leoni (out for season)

6. Alexander Isak (rehabilitating fractured fibula and ankle)

Tottenham:

7. Cristian Romero (concussion protocol)

8. Joao Palhinha (concussion protocol)

9. Micky van de Ven (suspended)

10. Yves Bissouma (fitness concerns)

11. Conor Gallagher (fever)

12. James Maddison (injury)

13. Dejan Kulusevski (injury)

14. Rodrigo Bentancur (injury)

15. Mohammed Kudus (injury)

16. Wilson Odobert (injury)

17. Destiny Udogie (injury)

18. Ben Davies (injury)

19. Lucas Bergvall (injury)

With such a depleted squad, both Tudor and Slot will need to rely on squad depth to navigate one of the season’s biggest Premier League clashes.

Mohammed Kudus's injury return date

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Mohammed Kudus’ expected comeback date following his injury.

The Ghanaian midfielder has been sidelined since January 7, 2026, missing several crucial matches for Tottenham in both the Premier League and European competitions.

Source: YEN.com.gh