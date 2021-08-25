Video of Nkrumah in 1959 Promising Workers 1 man 1 house & car Surfaces Online

Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first president once promised Ghanaian workers one man, one house, & one man, one car

A 62-year-old video of the promise that was taken in 1959 has been shared online and is beginning to gather reactions

Nkrumah was the brain behind some relevant infrastructure that remain useful in Ghana to this day

A 62-year-old video from 1959 is currently gathering reactions on social media after it was shared on Twitter, as it shows a powerful message from Ghana's first president.

In the video, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah was seen addressing a gathering of Ghanaian workers where he promised that each person was going to receive one house and a car.

The crowd was heard in the background cheering their president on, but appeared to be in a bit of disbelief, which made Nkrumah reiterate what he was saying to ensure that his message sunk down deep into their hearts.

Kwame Nkrumah Credit: @factsandtruths_official

Source: Instagram

Kwame Nkrumah played an instrumental role in Ghana's infrastructure development which included Tema Harbor, Tema Motorway, Akosombo Dam, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, and the Tema Metropolis with massive housing infrastructure.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Nkrumah led a government ordinance in July 1952 to establish the Tema Development Corporation as a public housing enterprise with extensive responsibilities, including the construction of housing units, planning and design of estates, and land assembly.

The TDC helped develop a complete urban infrastructure, including facilities (e.g. schools, and health, recreational, and community facilities) and a major transportation system that linked the various communities.

However, on February 24, 1966, President Kwame Nkrumah was unconstitutionally ousted from office through a military coup with the code name ''Operation Cold Chop'' launched by the National Liberation Council (NLC).

Watch the video of Nkrumah's promise below

A living woman who met Nkrumah's mother

In an earlier YEN.com.gh report, Amodzie, an aged Ghanaian woman who has reportedly lived for 198 years granted an interview to Onua TV where she made some breathtaking narrations.

During the interview, Amodzie who currently lives at Subri in the Wassa East district of the Western Region said she had personally encountered the mother of Ghana's first president even before Kwame Nkrumah was born.

The aged woman mentioned that during her youthful age, she was a native doctor and she was the one that gave Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s mother called Elizabeth Nyaniba traditional medications at the time when Dr. Kwame Nkrumah was in his mother’s womb.

Source: Yen.com.gh