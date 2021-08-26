Martin Adler never for once thought he would once again see the children he saved during World War II before his daughter, Donley, helped out

With the power of social media, Martin's daughter posted the snap of her father and the kids taken during the war

When Martin heard that the children have been found, he jumped on a plane and travelled for several hours to meet them

A 97-year-old World War II veteran, Martin Adler, has reunited with the three kids he rescued in Italy as the German was losing the war in 1944.

Daily Mail reports that more than 70 years after the war, the man would fondly hold the black and white photo of himself when he was a 20-year-old American soldier as he posed beside the children he saved.

The man was filled with utmost joy when he saw the kids he rescued. Photo source: Daily Mail

A reunion turned emotional

On Monday, August 23, the man met the children who are now in their 80’s for the first time during the war. The reunion was such an emotional one as he kept stretching his hands towards them.

For the reunion, the war veteran had to travel for a 20-hour journey from his home in Florida to Bologna airport to hold Mafalda, Bruno, and Giuliana.

The kids were saved by chance

Recalling how he saved the children, Adler said he was a few seconds away from opening his machine gun on the basket the children were hiding in, thinking it shielded a German soldier, The Denver Channel reports.

When he heard the sound of kids, their mother ran out and stood in front of his gun. The war veteran said the mother was the real hero.

How they were found

Their reunion was made possible by the power of social media. Donley, his daughter, posted the black and white photo on the internet and was soon spotted by an Italian journalist.

Adler’s daughter said her father still has nightmares about the war even till his old age.

