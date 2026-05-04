Over 100 Nigerians registered to leave South Africa after physical confrontations with fellow Africans

The Nigerian government initiated a voluntary return program to ensure the safety of its citizens

Two Nigerians were confirmed to be among those physically harassed during unrest in parts of South Africa

At least 130 Nigerians have officially registered to relocate from South Africa following recent physical confrontations faced by Africans in the country.

The Nigerian government demands action for migrant safety following harrowing incidents involving citizens. Image credit: CNN, Techcabal

Source: UGC

The development surfaced as the Nigerian government launched an initiative for the voluntary return of its citizens to ensure their safety.

Nigerian government initiates voluntary return

The rising international concerns were sparked after reports confirmed that two Nigerians were among those physically harassed.

The Nigerian government has engaged the South African Ambassador to demand immediate investigations and action regarding the safety of migrants.

Economic factors have been cited as a primary driver for the rage, with South Africa's unemployment rate standing at over 30%. Some locals have blamed foreigners for the lack of jobs, leading to confrontations that affect even those with legal migrant status.

The situation has remained life-threatening for many foreigners, prompting the push for remigration. The protests and unlawful treatment of black foreigners have continued to raise serious concerns across the continent.

Read the details in the Instagram post below.

Reactions to Nigeria repatriating citizens from SA

A post by BBC News Pidgin on Instagram regarding the situation has gathered dozens of likes as people discuss the plight of the registered migrants.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the relocation post below:

retard4501 said:

"Come to India, we love Africa pipo."

max. warm stated:

"Una good morning remigration pipo."

South Africans sack Africans from their hospitals

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that some South Africans were sacking non-citizens from hospitals in the country.

A young man who was wearing an ash shirt asked all those who were not citizens of South Africa to leave the hospital after they had been stabilised.

Source: YEN.com.gh