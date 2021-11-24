What happened to Andrew Keegan from 10 Things I Hate About You?

Thanks to the millions of films released, Hollywood is known as the home to many star actors and actresses. 10 Things I Hate About You is one of the films that catapulted young lead actors such as Andrew Keegan into big-screen stardom. The movie released over twenty years ago saw him become a bonafide teen heartthrob when he played popular Joey Donner.

Actor Andrew Keegan attends the premiere of "Be Here Now" from Silver Lining Entertainment at UTA Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Andrew Keegan is an American actor who is best known for his appearances in various movies and TV shows. He is famous for his roles in TV shows such as Trinkets, Moesha, Party of Five and 7th Heaven and in movies such as 10 Things I Hate About You (1999), The Broken Hearts Club (2000) and O (2001).

Who is Andrew Keegan?

Andrew is a talented and well-recognized American actor. He was born on 29th January 1979 in Los Angeles, California, in the United States. How old is Keegan? He is 42 years old as of 2021. His parents are Larry Heying (father) and Lana Ocampo (mother).

His father is a voice-over actor, while his mother is a hairdresser. In addition, his father hails from Nebraska while his mother is a Colombian immigrant. He has a younger brother Casey, born on 12th June 1980. He is a talented actor too.

What is Andrew Keegan known for?

Actor Andrew Keegan attends the unauthorized musical parody of "10 Things I Hate About You" at Rockwell Table and Stage in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

He is known for his excellence and expertise in film. He made his television debut in 1993 as the voice of Wally Babb in The Halloween Tree. The following year, he starred Kenny in Baywatch from 1993 to 1994. He made his film debut in 1994 with the role of Zack Dell in Camp Nowhere.

Later, he was cast in two modern-day Shakespearean film adaptations. He was the antagonist of Heath Ledger in the 1999 comedy 10 Things I Hate About You, which was adapted from The Taming of the Shrew and as Mekhi Phifer's best friend in O, adapted from Othello..

In 2009, the actor made his theatrical stage debut in the play He Asked For It. He played Rigby, a character tackling the emotional issues of being HIV-positive in modern-day society. Over the years, he has played a different role in the following Andrew Keegan's movies and TV shows:

Movies

1994 - Camp Nowhere as Zack Dell

as Zack Dell 1995 - The Skateboard Kid II as Dan Foster

as Dan Foster 1996 - Independence Day as Older Boy

as Older Boy 1999 - 10 Things I Hate About You as Joey Donner

as Joey Donner 2000 - The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy as Kevin

as Kevin 2001 - O as Michael Cassio

as Michael Cassio 2002 - The Contract as Howard Maple

as Howard Maple 2002 - Pandora as Phil Newfield

as Phil Newfield 2002 - A Midsummer Night's Rave as Xander

as Xander 2004 - Perfect Opposites as Trey Reynolds

as Trey Reynolds 2005 - Extreme Dating as Troy Riley

as Troy Riley 2005 - Cruel World as Bobby

as Bobby 2006 - A New Wave as Desmond

as Desmond 2007 - Waiting for Dublin as Mike

as Mike 2007 - A Christmas Too Many as Matt

as Matt 2008 - Dough Boys as Sally Boy

as Sally Boy 2010 - The Penitent Man as Ovid Serrano

as Ovid Serrano 2010 - Fast Glass as Stranger

as Stranger 2011 - Sold as Clint

as Clint 2011 - Love, Wedding, Marriage as Jeremiah

as Jeremiah 2012 - Fight Night Legacy as Jake Rose

as Jake Rose 2013 - The Price We Pay as Stone

as Stone 2014 - April Rain as Nick Kotov

as Nick Kotov 2014 - Somebody's Mother as Frank

as Frank 2016 - Stars in Shorts: No Ordinary Love as Frank

as Frank 2018 - Living Among Us as Blake

as Blake 2020 - Adverse as Jan

TV shows

1993 - The Halloween Tree as Wally Babb (voice)

as Wally Babb (voice) 1993 to 1994 - Baywatch as Kenny

as Kenny 1994 to 1995 - Thunder Alley as Jack Kelly

as Jack Kelly 1995 - Freaky Friday as Luke

as Luke 1995 - Fight for Justice: The Nancy Conn Story as Gary Conn

as Gary Conn 1995 - Full House as Ryan

as Ryan 1995-1996 - Step By Step as Matt Crawford

as Matt Crawford 1996 - Moesha as Matt Tarses

as Matt Tarses 1996 - Boy Meets World as Ronnie

as Ronnie 1996 - Sabrina, the Teenage Witch as Joel

as Joel 1997 to 2002 - 7th Heaven as Wilson West

as Wilson West 1997 to 1998 - Party of Five as Reed Isley

as Reed Isley 2002 - Teenage Caveman as David

as David 2004 - To Kill a Mockumentary as Spencer

as Spencer 2005 - House as Rebellious Student

as Rebellious Student 2005 to 2006 - Related as Zach

as Zach 2010 - CSI: NY as Simon

as Simon 2012 - Fight Night Legacy as Jake Rose

as Jake Rose 2012 - CSI: Crime Scene Investigation as Lee Jacobs

as Lee Jacobs 2013 - A Dog's Life as Mozart

as Mozart 2014 - Adam and Jamero as Stewart "Kokopelli" Martin

as Stewart "Kokopelli" Martin 2014 - Gridlocked as Adam

as Adam 2017 - Hollywood Darlings as Andrew

as Andrew 2020 - Trinkets as Danny Truax

Andrew Keegan's wife, children, and dating history

Arista Ilona, Actor Andrew Keegan and daughter Aiya Rose Keegan attend Step2 & Favored by Present The 5th Annual Red Carpet Safety Awareness Event. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

The actor is married to Arista Ilona. She is a certified Kundalini-Dance Empowerment Coach who aims to enlighten mothers through awakening self-love as they experience postpartum and motherhood struggles.

Even though the duo has not been married, Andrew refers to her as his wife to the media and public. In November 2015, the couple had a sacred intention ceremony. The duo has a lovely daughter, Aiya Rose Keegan, born in March 2016.

Previously, he dated the following:

Tamera Mowry-Housley

Kristi Parrales

Jennifer Love Hewitt - between 1997 and 1998

LeAnn Rimes - between 1998 and 2001

Piper Perabo - 2001

Elisha Cuthbert - between 2002 and 2003

What happened to Andrew Keegan?

He reinvented himself as a spiritual leader. In 2015, The Broken Hearts Club's actor made headlines after holding one of the most bizarre interviews. The actor discussed his new calling as a spiritual torchbearer and the founder of Full Circle in Venice Beach, California.

What is Full Circle religion? It is a non-denominational spiritual community centre where people of all beliefs and backgrounds come together to meditate, practice yoga, and engage artistically.

The spiritual movement is made up of 8 core members, with Andrew Keegan as the leader. The leader is referred to as the inner circle, while each member refers to themselves as the Third Eye. In addition, the movement has a giant talking parrot known as Krishna as their pet.

Andrew Keegan's cult was the reference used by many people in describing the movement. While the reference would have been considered harsh, he didn't help himself with the earnest explanation on how he planted a rose quartz crystal in the ground, covered it in dirt and manifested Full Circle.

What is Andrew Keegan doing now?

The actor is still undertaking his religious calling, which he says has come in handy for many people during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has seen many people turn into practising meditation and sound healing.

I'm an adventurous, open-minded and curious person about spirituality. I think a lot of people are. About his time at Full Circle, we had so many wonderful spirited gatherings for three years in that space in Venice, and now we can't even see our family. I feel it was a moment in time.

He is also planning on getting back to the film industry in the future. He is also excited about his role in Netflix's Trinkets, which was a confirmation that he does want to act more in future and more so after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Andrew Keegan has made headlines over and over for both the right and wrong reasons. He is famous for starring in numerous movies and TV shows over the years. However, he also rose to prominence for his reinvention as a spiritual leader, a move that no one would have ever expected.

