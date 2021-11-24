What happened to Andrew Keegan from 10 Things I Hate About You?
Thanks to the millions of films released, Hollywood is known as the home to many star actors and actresses. 10 Things I Hate About You is one of the films that catapulted young lead actors such as Andrew Keegan into big-screen stardom. The movie released over twenty years ago saw him become a bonafide teen heartthrob when he played popular Joey Donner.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Andrew Keegan is an American actor who is best known for his appearances in various movies and TV shows. He is famous for his roles in TV shows such as Trinkets, Moesha, Party of Five and 7th Heaven and in movies such as 10 Things I Hate About You (1999), The Broken Hearts Club (2000) and O (2001).
Andrew Keegan's profile summary
- Full name: Andrew Keegan Heying
- Nickname: Andrew Keegan
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 29th January 1979
- Birth sign: Aquarius
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, US.
- Age: 42 years old (as of 2021)
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Multi-racial
- Eye colour: Hazel
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Weight: 70 kg
- Height: 5 feet 11 inches
- Sexual orientation: Straight
- Father: Larry Heying
- Mother: Lana Ocampo
- Siblings: Casey Keegan
- Marital status: Married
- Spouse: Arista Ilona
- Children: Aiya Rose Keegan
- Education: John Homa
- Profession: American actor, spiritual leader
- Net worth: $1.5 million
- Andrew Keegan's Instagram: @andrewkeegn
Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
Who is Andrew Keegan?
Andrew is a talented and well-recognized American actor. He was born on 29th January 1979 in Los Angeles, California, in the United States. How old is Keegan? He is 42 years old as of 2021. His parents are Larry Heying (father) and Lana Ocampo (mother).
His father is a voice-over actor, while his mother is a hairdresser. In addition, his father hails from Nebraska while his mother is a Colombian immigrant. He has a younger brother Casey, born on 12th June 1980. He is a talented actor too.
What is Andrew Keegan known for?
He is known for his excellence and expertise in film. He made his television debut in 1993 as the voice of Wally Babb in The Halloween Tree. The following year, he starred Kenny in Baywatch from 1993 to 1994. He made his film debut in 1994 with the role of Zack Dell in Camp Nowhere.
Later, he was cast in two modern-day Shakespearean film adaptations. He was the antagonist of Heath Ledger in the 1999 comedy 10 Things I Hate About You, which was adapted from The Taming of the Shrew and as Mekhi Phifer's best friend in O, adapted from Othello..
In 2009, the actor made his theatrical stage debut in the play He Asked For It. He played Rigby, a character tackling the emotional issues of being HIV-positive in modern-day society. Over the years, he has played a different role in the following Andrew Keegan's movies and TV shows:
Movies
- 1994 - Camp Nowhere as Zack Dell
- 1995 - The Skateboard Kid II as Dan Foster
- 1996 - Independence Day as Older Boy
- 1999 - 10 Things I Hate About You as Joey Donner
- 2000 - The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy as Kevin
- 2001 - O as Michael Cassio
- 2002 - The Contract as Howard Maple
- 2002 - Pandora as Phil Newfield
- 2002 - A Midsummer Night's Rave as Xander
- 2004 - Perfect Opposites as Trey Reynolds
- 2005 - Extreme Dating as Troy Riley
- 2005 - Cruel World as Bobby
- 2006 - A New Wave as Desmond
- 2007 - Waiting for Dublin as Mike
- 2007 - A Christmas Too Many as Matt
- 2008 - Dough Boys as Sally Boy
- 2010 - The Penitent Man as Ovid Serrano
- 2010 - Fast Glass as Stranger
- 2011 - Sold as Clint
- 2011 - Love, Wedding, Marriage as Jeremiah
- 2012 - Fight Night Legacy as Jake Rose
- 2013 - The Price We Pay as Stone
- 2014 - April Rain as Nick Kotov
- 2014 - Somebody's Mother as Frank
- 2016 - Stars in Shorts: No Ordinary Love as Frank
- 2018 - Living Among Us as Blake
- 2020 - Adverse as Jan
TV shows
- 1993 - The Halloween Tree as Wally Babb (voice)
- 1993 to 1994 - Baywatch as Kenny
- 1994 to 1995 - Thunder Alley as Jack Kelly
- 1995 - Freaky Friday as Luke
- 1995 - Fight for Justice: The Nancy Conn Story as Gary Conn
- 1995 - Full House as Ryan
- 1995-1996 - Step By Step as Matt Crawford
- 1996 - Moesha as Matt Tarses
- 1996 - Boy Meets World as Ronnie
- 1996 - Sabrina, the Teenage Witch as Joel
- 1997 to 2002 - 7th Heaven as Wilson West
- 1997 to 1998 - Party of Five as Reed Isley
- 2002 - Teenage Caveman as David
- 2004 - To Kill a Mockumentary as Spencer
- 2005 - House as Rebellious Student
- 2005 to 2006 - Related as Zach
- 2010 - CSI: NY as Simon
- 2012 - Fight Night Legacy as Jake Rose
- 2012 - CSI: Crime Scene Investigation as Lee Jacobs
- 2013 - A Dog's Life as Mozart
- 2014 - Adam and Jamero as Stewart "Kokopelli" Martin
- 2014 - Gridlocked as Adam
- 2017 - Hollywood Darlings as Andrew
- 2020 - Trinkets as Danny Truax
Andrew Keegan's wife, children, and dating history
The actor is married to Arista Ilona. She is a certified Kundalini-Dance Empowerment Coach who aims to enlighten mothers through awakening self-love as they experience postpartum and motherhood struggles.
Even though the duo has not been married, Andrew refers to her as his wife to the media and public. In November 2015, the couple had a sacred intention ceremony. The duo has a lovely daughter, Aiya Rose Keegan, born in March 2016.
Previously, he dated the following:
- Tamera Mowry-Housley
- Kristi Parrales
- Jennifer Love Hewitt - between 1997 and 1998
- LeAnn Rimes - between 1998 and 2001
- Piper Perabo - 2001
- Elisha Cuthbert - between 2002 and 2003
What happened to Andrew Keegan?
He reinvented himself as a spiritual leader. In 2015, The Broken Hearts Club's actor made headlines after holding one of the most bizarre interviews. The actor discussed his new calling as a spiritual torchbearer and the founder of Full Circle in Venice Beach, California.
What is Full Circle religion? It is a non-denominational spiritual community centre where people of all beliefs and backgrounds come together to meditate, practice yoga, and engage artistically.
The spiritual movement is made up of 8 core members, with Andrew Keegan as the leader. The leader is referred to as the inner circle, while each member refers to themselves as the Third Eye. In addition, the movement has a giant talking parrot known as Krishna as their pet.
Andrew Keegan's cult was the reference used by many people in describing the movement. While the reference would have been considered harsh, he didn't help himself with the earnest explanation on how he planted a rose quartz crystal in the ground, covered it in dirt and manifested Full Circle.
What is Andrew Keegan doing now?
The actor is still undertaking his religious calling, which he says has come in handy for many people during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has seen many people turn into practising meditation and sound healing.
I'm an adventurous, open-minded and curious person about spirituality. I think a lot of people are. About his time at Full Circle, we had so many wonderful spirited gatherings for three years in that space in Venice, and now we can't even see our family. I feel it was a moment in time.
He is also planning on getting back to the film industry in the future. He is also excited about his role in Netflix's Trinkets, which was a confirmation that he does want to act more in future and more so after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Andrew Keegan has made headlines over and over for both the right and wrong reasons. He is famous for starring in numerous movies and TV shows over the years. However, he also rose to prominence for his reinvention as a spiritual leader, a move that no one would have ever expected.
Yen.com.gh shared an interesting piece about Winona Ryder. Winona is a well-known American actress who made her acting debut in the 1986 movie Lucas. The versatile actress has landed diverse roles in various films and TV shows over the years.
What happened to Winona Ryder might be disappointing to fans of Beetlejuice. On the flip side, the star made it to the other side and only emerged bigger and better.
Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in
Source: Yen.com.gh