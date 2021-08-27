A Nigerian woman was treated to a huge surprise as men that her young son works for showed her kindness

The men got the poor woman a recommended pair of glasses she so desired and shopped foodstuff for her

The men were said to have moved into action after quizzing the young lad only to discover that his main motive for working was to get his mum a pair of glasses

Some young men moved a woman to tears following an unexpected kindness they showed to her.

The men's action came after they interrogated the woman's young son who worked for them on his motivation to doing jobs.

The woman couldn't believe her eyes Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @saintavenue_ent1

The men were touched to find out that the young boy went the extra mile and did jobs just so he could get his mother a pair of glasses.

In a video shared by @saintavenue_ent1, the men took the boy on a foodstuff shopping spree and got the mother the glasses.

The high point of the video was when they got to the boy's residence and handed his mother the items.

The surprised woman burst into tears.

Social media reacts

@baes_wine

"It’s a good thing yes but putting it on social media ain’t a good thing."

@adiachick37

"I cried... God will bless you all in the mighty name of Jesus. Amen❤️"

@alstonhomes

"❤️❤️❤️❤️. May God bless and replenish your pockets and kind hearts a hundred fold. Amen."

@godstime.thaddeus.1

"If you dey help person nor post am ode...this one dey find popularity for social media."

