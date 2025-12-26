Oriel Chinthaka Ariyaratna, a Sri Lankan driver at Ghana’s embassy in France, has been honoured with an all-expenses-paid trip to Ghana

Foreign Minister Okudzeto Ablakwa said the gesture fulfils Oriel’s lifelong dream and recognises his 41 years of dedicated service

The ministry also awarded other long-serving locally recruited Ghanaian staff in a newly introduced annual recognition scheme

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has rewarded the driver at Ghana’s Embassy in France, Oriel Chinthaka Ariyaratna Paiyagala Linyanage, with an all-expenses-paid trip to Ghana.

According to the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the sponsored trip to Ghana is in fulfilment of Oriel's lifelong dream of visiting the West African country.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, rewards embassy driver with his first-ever Ghana trip after 41 years.

In a social media post, Okudzeto Ablakwa said Oriel has served Ghana’s embassy in Paris for 41 years as a representational driver and deserved the recognition.

"His dream became a reality when we surprised him with an all-expenses-paid trip to Ghana and awarded him in recognition of his dedicated service to Ghana for more than four decades during our carols service. Oriel’s sponsored trip to Ghana is part of his award, which comes with visits to tourist attractions, gifts and a cash prize," the minister wrote.

The Foreign Affairs Minister disclosed that Oriel, who is originally from Sri Lanka, was recruited on September 8, 1984, adding that his late father was also a driver for many years at the embassy in France and never had the opportunity to visit Ghana.

Okudzeto rewards dedicated Ghanaian staff

Announcing the Oriel reward on Thursday, December 25, 2025, the minister also used the occasion to celebrate some dedicated Ghanaian locally recruited staff for their service to the nation.

The Ghanaian staff recognised by the minister are:

Mr Evans Aryeequaye Attoh – serving as a driver in the Rome embassy for 36 years

Mrs Caroline Nkrumah-Appiah – serving in the New York mission as a stenographer for 35 years

Mr Philip Twum Nkansah – serving in the Rome embassy as an accounts assistant for 35 years

"The ministry has established this new long-service and best performing staff award scheme for locally recruited colleagues of our diplomatic missions abroad to motivate, deepen inclusivity and promote productivity. It shall be held annually," he further stated.

"It is worth noting that home-based staff of the foreign service do have a distinct existing award scheme. Congratulations to you all. Ghana values your contributions," Okudzeto Ablakwa added.

