Lamine Yamal has chosen to spend his Christmas break in Dubai as Barcelona enjoy a mid-season pause

While relaxing in the city, the teenage star spotted a group of children playing beach football and surprised them by personally asking to join in

What began as a casual visit to the sidelines quickly turned into an unforgettable kickabout as the Barça youngster decided to take part

Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal is making the most of his Christmas break in Dubai, where he is set to attend the Globe Soccer Awards gala on December 28.

The 18-year-old has travelled to the UAE with his family, while Barcelona president Joan Laporta is also in Dubai for the ceremony.

However, he recently surprised some children playing beach soccer by personally asking to join it.

Lamine Yamal enjoys beach football with children during a trip to Dubai. Photos: David Aliaga/@elchiringuitotv.

Lamine plays beach football with kids in Dubai

Before he hit the red carpet, Yamal found time to create a magical moment for a group of children playing beach football along the city’s coastline, per Barca Universal.

While enjoying the mid-season break, the teenage prodigy surprised the youngsters by personally asking to join their game, instantly turning an ordinary kickabout into an unforgettable experience.

Joined by a few close friends, the Barcelona No.10 played barefoot on the sand, showcasing his trademark close control, flair and dribbling ability.

Even without going at full intensity, Yamal’s natural quality was obvious as he stayed fully engaged, entertained the kids and clearly enjoyed the relaxed setting.

He capped the moment by scoring a well-taken goal, sending the children into delight as they realised they were sharing the pitch with one of the brightest talents in world football.

Watch video of Yamal joining kids for an impromptu beach kickabout below:

After the game, Yamal took time to pose for photos, ensuring the youngsters left with lasting memories of a day they are unlikely to forget. The rising star still has a few days left to rest and recharge in Dubai before returning to Spain.

Yamal is scheduled to rejoin his Barcelona teammates on Monday, December 29, when he will take part in an open training session at the Estadi Johan Cruyff as preparations begin for the second half of the season.

Lamine Yamal of Barcelona. Photo by Mike Keegan.

The year 2025 has already been a remarkable one for the teenage forward.

The Spanish international won a domestic treble with Barcelona, finished second in the Ballon d’Or rankings, lifted the Kopa Trophy, and earned a place in FIFA’s The Best Men’s World XI.

Despite missing several matches this season due to pubalgia, Yamal has still managed to register nine goals and 11 assists in 20 appearances across all competitions, underlining his growing influence at the top level.

