A gentleman on Twitter with the handle @ustwiz recently asked on social media how he could approach a lady as a shy guy

The post since went viral with many people asking him to implement a number of tips

YEN.com.gh went through the comments and compiled 7 of them that summarize what shy men can do about the situation

Lots of gentlemen find it difficult approaching ladies, especially the ones that they find to be extremely beautiful and attractive.

A gentleman with the Twitter handle @ustwiz put up a question saying:

As a shy guy who doesn't know how to Approach a Lady...What Advice do you have for me???

This has generated a lot of reactions online and YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the most interesting comments that were shared on OMGVoice and Home of Savages.

1. Be specific on your choice

Gideon Cofie-Dey:

Don't approach every lady. Approach the one you want to settle with and make your intention known to her. Don't waste your energy!

2. Get wealthy

Kwasi King:

Oh u mean mouth lazy errrr oh ok, all u need is to get money buy some fresh car like Benz tier rubber with full air condition and look good . I bet u they will come by themselves proposing.

3. Get a "betweener"

Daniel Kofi Kekesi Jr:

If you can't handle your case, you employ a lawyer! Get someone you trust to help approach the lady on your behalf. It comes with a huge risk..but it works sometimes.

4. Get closer to God

Sedem Benji Wesley:

Seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness and when all things are given to you finally, the ladies themselves will start approaching you.

5. Get the ladies chasing you

Amadu Uliameen:

Approach your self-worth and general success first. Ladies will rather approach you instead.

6. Act courageously

Chuddy Oduagu Patrick

Be a man, square up... This ladies won't date themselves. Stop falling our hands

7. Start with a question

Darling Reetah:

just ask dem "what do u need?" & d conversation will flow from there! Lol

