Asamoah Gyan's first son, Fredrick, has turned 15 years old today, August 29, 2021

The former Sunder striker has shared photos in celebration of his boy's birthday

Accompanying the photos was a heartwarming message to Fredrick who also plays football in the UK

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan is over the moon with joy as one of his sons, Fredrick Gyan, celebrates his birthday.

Fredrick, the eldest of Gyan's children with his estranged wife, Gifty, turned a year older on Sunday, August 29. Born in 2006, Fredrick is 15 years old now.

In celebration of the 15th birthday, Gyan took to social media to share some lovely photos of his boy.

Birthday photos

One of the photos showed the teenager standing at a place that looked like a beach with mini houses behind him.

Another photo had the younger Gyan going shirtless as he went swimming at the beach.

The two photos shared by Gyan on his Instagram page show visible growth in the stature of the former Sunderland striker's son.

Apart from the growth in size, Fredrick is growing a moustache and looks to be a big boy already.

Birthday wish

Sharing the photos, Gyan observed that his son was now a big boy while expressing his love for the teenager.

"That’s my big boy right there @fredrickgyan3. Somebody help me wish my son a very big happy birthday. Daddy loves you ❤️❤️❤️," his caption read.

More birthday wishes

Following Gyan's post, many of his fans have taken to the comment section to share their wishes for Fredrick.

nahbaffdotcomm said:

"Happy birthday bro! Age with Grace."

mrdankwahshark27 said:

"Happy birthday son. Future Black stars captain ."

dneils__boakye said:

"Happy birthday champ God bless you and continue to shine his light upon you."

mandy_coober_c said:

"Happy Birthday to the big boy ... may God Continues to bless him with his heart desires most important wisdom ❤️."

Balling like dad

Just like his father, Fredrick is also aspiring to become a top-notch footballer. He plays for a youth team, Oxford City FC, in the United Kingdom.

Not long ago, YEN.com.gh reported that Fredrick had won his second trophy with his club.

Gyan celebrates daughter

The birthday of Fred comes just a few weeks after his sister Zelda Love Abena Ohemaa Arhin Gyan, simply known as Ohemaa, turned seven years old.

Just like his, their father took to social media to share beautiful photos of Ohemaa with a lovely message.

