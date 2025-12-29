Alexander Kwamina Afenyo - Markin has made a rare public appearance with his wife, Dianne and their five children

In several photos, the Minority Leader and his family flaunted their bond during the Christmas celebrations at home

Afenyo-Markin's rare sighting with his wife and children triggered heartwarming reactions from social media users

The Minority Leader in the Ghanaian parliament, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, has courted attention after photos of him and his family surfaced on social media.

In a series of TikTok photos seen by YEN.com.gh on Monday, December 29, 2025, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Effutu constituency in the Central Region of Ghana was spotted celebrating Christmas with his beautiful wife, Dianne Markin, and their five children.

Afenyo-Markin beamed with a smile as he and his family wore matching pyjamas for the Christmas family photoshoot inside their plush residence.

The prominent New Patriotic Party (NPP) official posed for a single photo with his beloved wife before taking separate shots with two of his daughters and two sons.

Another photo showed Afenyo-Markin's eldest child, who was not in pajamas, joining her family as they enjoyed the special moment during their festive season.

Who is Alexander Afenyo-Markin?

Alexander Afenyo-Markin is an astute Ghanaian politician who serves as the Member of Parliament for the Effutu constituency in the Central Region.

Born on May 27, 1978, the Winneba native had his primary and junior high education at the STC Demonstration Primary and JSS, later attending St Augustine's College in Cape Coast for his secondary high education and completing it in 1997.

Afenyo-Markin travelled to the United Kingdom to study Law at the University of Buckingham (LLB/MGT) from 2003 to 2006, before returning to Ghana and receiving a Barrister at Law certification.

He later enrolled at the University of Bradford in 2009 and graduated with an M.A. in international politics and security studies.

At the young age of 23, the outspoken politician married his wife, Dianne Markin, with whom he shares children, whom he has kept from the public eye.

Afenyo-Markin began his foray into mainstream politics in Ghana when he contested for the Effutu parliamentary seat on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2016 general elections.

In his first attempt, he defeated the incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate, Mike Allen Hammah, to capture the Effutu seat for his party.

The NPP politician later served on various parliamentary committees before assuming the role of Majority Leader in the eighth parliament on February 23, 2024, replacing former Suame MP Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, who later retired from the legislative chamber.

Afenyo-Markin's ascension to the top role in parliament was confirmed by the New Patriotic Party's National Council in a meeting chaired by the General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong.

Following the NPP's heavy defeat to the NDC in the 2024 general elections, the Efuttu MP was retained as the leader of the Minority in parliament by his political party.

Afenyo-Markin's appearance with his family stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Osei Obenewaa said:

"You guys didn't try koraa. Why did you all decide to look like your dad and leave mum out? Beautiful family, by the way."

Aseye Maame114 commented:

"Eii wei de3 no DNA needed wow."

Ms-cuttie wrote:

"See my beautiful sister-in-law 🥰 and my babies."

Afenyo-Markin's childhood photo resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a childhood photo of Afenyo-Markin resurfaced on social media on December 11, 2025.

The trending photo showed the prominent Ghanaian politician as a hawker on the streets during his humble beginnings.

Afenyo-Markin's childhood photo triggered mixed reactions from many netizens who saw the trending post on social media.

