An interviewer claimed Osanju’s late father’s body had been neglected at the mortuary, sparking concern online

The journalist expressed pain after eyewitness accounts reportedly disclosed that the remains were in poor condition

The emotional video triggered reactions from Ghanaians, with many expressing surprise and sympathy for the family

An interviewer has stirred reactions online concerning his startling claims about the condition of the body of the late father of content creator Osanju.

A Ghanaian journalist claims the body of Osanju's father, Agya, was neglected in the mortuary.

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the death of Osanju's father, Agya K, was confirmed by a close family member and popular TikToker, Oheneba Jude, on December 28, 2025.

Agya K's passing occurred months after Osanju's death on September 1, 2025, which also followed from his mother’s death on January 20, 2025.

Following Agya K's death, a journalist, in a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, claimed that the deceased's remains have been left in a 'bad state' at the mortuary, suggesting a case of neglect.

The state of Osanju's father's body

The interviewer, who appeared deeply saddened by the situation, shared his pain and frustration over the matter.

While acknowledging that "every family has its issues," the journalist struggled to hide his disappointment and pain. He disclosed that eyewitness accounts from the mortuary were more disturbing than what he had initially been told.

His most heart-wrenching comment came when he sarcastically described the state of the body, saying it had been "'nicely' packaged," a remark highlighting the severe lack of care he believes the body has received.

"It is very painful," he said.

The video has stirred emotional reactions on social media. Watch the video on TikTok below:

Ghanaian prophetess predicts Agya K's death

In a similar report, a video of a Ghanaian prophetess warning Osanju’s family to seek spiritual protection or risk losing the late comedian’s father, Agya K, has surfaced after his tragic death.

After Osanju's death, a Ghanaian seer known as Prophetess Dora shared a video warning his family of the father’s impending death.

In a video, originally recorded in October, that has resurfaced after Agya K’s death, the prophetess said both Osanju’s death and that of his mother were unnatural and that the family needed to look into them before Agya K became the next victim.

“All people of faith and men of God should take Agya K into their prayers. Because when Amonu was alive, you thought her sickness was hypertension, but her death was actually spiritual. After her death, Osanju stood in and buried her, and not long after that, he was dead. His time was not up, but he was taken away,” she said.

Reactions to Osanju's father's death

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

Efia commented:

"Eii asem oooo."

SIKA stated:

"Afe bi 3san. 💔😭😭"

Shellslings wrote:

The family dey fear."

Interviewer shares the surprising state of Osanju's father's body.

Osanju's sister mourns Agya K's passing

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the late Agya K, the father of Osanju, left behind his five children to mourn him.

Abena Boatema, the first child of Agya K, could not hold back her tears and wondered why she lost three close family members in 2025.

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to commiserate with Agya K's first child.

