A Nigerian man took a woman who recently gave birth to twin boys by settling her hospital bills and giving her money to start a new business.

The kind Nigerian man Chidiebube Okeoma, a PUNCH Journalist, who is known for his philanthropic deeds had learnt of the woman's situation at the hospital and appealed to well-meaning persons on Facebook to support the cause.

He drove them new mother and her kids home and gave cash Photo Credit: Chidiebube Okeoma

Through the online appeal, he was able to raise GHC 2,600 for the new mother identified as Ijeoma Obioma.

In a Facebook post on Friday, August 29, Chidiebube said that from the money realized, he used GHC 440 in offsetting the medical bills, handed her GHC 1,700 as well as bought provisions and diapers for the newborns.

He then handed her GHC 1,700 to start a business that would help in catering for the kids.

He explains what informed his kind gesture

Chidiebube then went on to drive the family home.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, the journalist who hails from Isiala Mbano in Imo State stated that he was able to acquire education thanks to a man's kind gesture and thought it necessary to return the same to another individual in need.

"Humanity attracted me. Christianity is about humanity. Those twins deserved the love of humanity. I believe so much that serving humanity is serving God.

"I also I am product of humanity. I was able to go to school because of a man's humanitarian gesture toward me. I believe that the best way to pay back is to keep serving humanity."

Ijeoma who expressed surprise at the gesture appreciated Chidiebube and all well-meaning Nigerians who contributed to the cause.

Nigerians hail the man's kind gesture

Kelechi Daniel Chukwuma remarked:

"Wow is not easy oo

"God bless you all for doing this together..

"Congratulations woman may Almighty God give you the strength to care for them in Jesus amen."

Ekeh Emeka Richard wrote:

"Thank God. Thank Nigerians for making it happen and Chidiebube Okeoma, please before you go, whisper unto the man to please, stop making kids for now and concentrate on the one he has already."

Godwin Onyekachim Benjamin commented:

"Remain blessed Chidiebube Okeoma.

"No one who lifts the burden of another man will be allowed to bear his own burden alone by God."

Chinonso Ubaka Agugua said:

"Beautiful.

"It is very important they are taught family planning too and the need not to have more children until they are sure they can cater for them."

Policewoman helps woman in labour deliver baby

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a female police officer had helped a woman in labour.

The mother was reportedly on her way to a police station to wait for an ambulance when she went into labour. The command centre at the police station then received a call about a pregnant woman on the streets.

The kind policewoman Sithole rushed to the scene with a colleague. After realising that the 30-year-old woman was in labour, Sithole asked her colleague to get a blanket from the police station.

Upon his return, the colleague found Sithole, the mother, the mother's partner and a newborn baby boy.

