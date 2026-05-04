The Director General of Police Operations has opened a probe into a near-confrontation between two police teams at Shai Hills

An investigator, Sergeant David Afeke, was reportedly whisked away by armed men in an unsanctioned police pickup despite showing his ID

Official reports indicate the squad from the Police Headquarters Operations Unit acted without official authorisation during the land dispute

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The Director General of Police Operations, COP Emmanuel Teye-Cudjoe, is investigating a chaotic confrontation between two police teams at Shai Hills in the Greater Accra Region.

Director General of Police Operations investigates a tense standoff involving an unsanctioned police squad at Shai Hills. Image credit: Ghana Police Service/Facebook

Source: UGC

The incident, according to reports by The Chronicle, occurred on Saturday, May 2, 2026, and involved a team from Tema on lawful duty and an unsanctioned squad from the Police Headquarters.

Police detective bundled into pickup

The standoff began at a construction site where a real estate developer, Rush Asare, had requested police protection following harassment by land guards.

While Tema officers were positioned to provide security, a group of armed men in mufti arrived in unmarked white pickups and took over the property.

Sergeant David Afeke, an investigator from the Afienya Police Station, arrived to ascertain the situation.

Despite identifying himself and showing his police ID, he was allegedly accosted by the armed men and bundled into a pickup with registration GG 972-24 before being whisked away.

Police open internal probe

To avoid a potential bloodbath between the two armed groups, the Tema Regional Police Operations Commander, DSP Jean Kpelli, tactically withdrew his men to safer ground.

While being transported, Sergeant Afeke managed to contact his commander to report that he had been "abducted".

Verified information from the Police Headquarters suggests the movement of the headquarters squad was not officially sanctioned. COP Teye-Cudjoe is now working to establish who authorised the illegal movement and how the team was mobilised.

Ghanaian Police Officer chases American dream

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a former officer of the Ghana Police Service, now residing in Manhattan, has sparked debate online after explaining why he left the Service to pursue opportunities in the United States.

In a video shared on TikTok, the ex-officer cited low salaries within the Ghana Police Service as a major factor behind his decision to relocate.

Source: YEN.com.gh