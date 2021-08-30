Jose Mourinho celebrated Roma's 4-0 victory over newly-promoted Salernitana with his coaching staff on a train

Lorenzo Pellegrini scored a brace while Tammy Abraham and Jordan Veretout completed the scoring to maintain their perfect run

Mourinho's men will return to action against Sassuolo after the international break before travelling to Verona

All seems to be going on well with Roma in Serie A after Jose Mourinho's men recorded a resounding 4-0 win over newly-promoted Salernitana, Daily Mail.

The Portuguese then decided to have a delicious pizza on his way home aboard a train with his coaching staff back to the Italian capital, Rome.

The 58-year-old's quest to landing a Scudetto for his new employers is going on as planned after picking up their second victory of the campaign.

Jose Mourinho took his celebration to another level on the train with his coaching staff. Photo @josemourinho

With seven goals scored and one conceded in two matches, the Special One will be building on their confidence when they take on Sassuolo after the international break.

But in the meantime, the Portuguese gaffer posted a video clip on his Instagram handle of himself and the coaching staff eating his pizza with a can coke to step it down.

What Mourinho did to celebrate Roma's perfect run

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss captioned the post:

"After a beautiful victory, nothing better than a special pizza."

It took 48 minutes for Roma to take the lead over the newly-promoted side at the Stadio Arechi through Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Four minutes later Jordan Veretout doubled the advantage before £34million-signing Tammy Abraham made it 3-0 to score his first goal of the season.

Pellegrini grabbed his brace with 11 minutes left on the clock to continue Roma's perfect run in the 2021-22 season.

It has been 11 years since Mourinho won the Scudetto and the Champions League with Inter Milan before leaving Italy for Spain.

He returned to England with Chelsea for a second spell and won the Premier League and later joined United to help win the FA Cup and the Europa League.

Mourinho's spell at Tottenham did not produce his desired result after being sacked just days before the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City.

What Mourinho thinks about Ronaldo's return to Man United

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United 12 years after initially leaving them has been described as a perfect business.

Mourinho was asked about the five-time Ballon d'Or's return to United during his prematch conference over the weekend as reported by Goal.

“The only thing I say and it seems basic and logical to me, if Juve are happy, if Cristiano is happy and United are happy, then it’s the perfect business. There’s no need to talk about Cristiano. For 20 years he has written history, there’s nothing to comment.”.

