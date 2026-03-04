Popular Eastern Region-based radio station Osaberima 97.1 FM has lost its prominent director, King Nero

The radio station confirmed the news of their director's demise in a social media post on Monday, March 2, 2026

The late King Nero's demise has evoked sadness among Ghanaians, who paid tribute to him on social media

The director of the Eastern Region-based radio station Osaberima 97.1 FM, Frank Larbi, popularly known as King Nero, has sadly passed away.

The Akyem Asamankese-based media station announced the demise of the late King Nero on their official Facebook page on Monday, March 2, 2026.

What happened to Osaberima director King Nero?

The exact circumstances and date of the late King Nero's demise remain unknown, with information being scarce on social media.

In their emotional Facebook post, Osaberima 91.7 FM was overcome with grief and paid tribute to the late director, who played a significant role in its growth since the official launch at a grand event at Asmankese in May 2024.

The radio station, which broadcasts the sermons of the self-proclaimed dynamic preacher and founder of the Living Yahweh 7th Day Sabbath Assemblies, Apostle Okoh Agyemang, wrote:

"Rest in perfect peace, Director King Nero."

Aside from his role in the media space, King Nero was also reportedly a member of Apostle Agyemang's church.

The news of the popular Osaberima FM director's demise has evoked sadness among Ghanaians, including the station's staff and ardent listeners, who mourned on social media.

The Facebook post announcing Osaberima FM director King Nero's death is below:

Radio personality Nicholas Essuman passes away

King Nero's untimely demise comes days after Kumasi-based radio personality Nicholas Essuman passed away on February 20, 2026.

The late journalist's colleague, musician, entrepreneur, and life coach Korsi Asiseh, announced his demise in a post on his official Facebook page on February 25, 2026.

Asiseh stated that the deceased's family shared the news of his death with him in a conversation on February 24, 2026.

The exact circumstances leading to the late Nicholas' demise remain unknown, with little information being shared on social media.

Some reports indicated that he had been battling an illness before his untimely passing.

Popular GTV Ghana sports reporter, analyst, and presenter, Kennedy Boakye Ansah, also mourned the late Nicholas, whom he described as his former school prefect in the 1997/1998 academic year at Obuasi Senior High Technical School.

The Facebook post announcing the demise of radio presenter Nicholas Essuman is below:

King Nero's demise stirs sad reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Johnny Duker Bedrossian commented:

"You have been missed already, King Nero, my director. R.I.P."

Ebenezer Acheampong-Duodu said:

"King the Nero, you've fought a good fight. May Yahweh grant you a resting place."

Ibless Zhone wrote:

Yashua Messiah. This is a big blow for Apostle Okoh Agyemang and the entire living Yahweh worldwide."

Popular TikToker Abena Bills dies after illness

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that popular TikToker Abena Bills passed away after a reported battle with illness.

TikTok star Abena Payola announced her young colleague's death in an emotional post on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

Many netizens took to social media to mourn Abena Bills after her death, with the details of her demise not yet known.

