When a mountain lion attacked her son playing outside, a mother jumped into action

The mother repeatedly hit the animal with her bare hands till it let go of the five-year-old

Wildlife officials who hailed the mother's actions tracked down the mountain lion before putting it down

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

They say there is nothing like a mother's love for her child.

A mother fought off a mountain lion which attacked her son with bare hands. Photo: Andres Pina.

Source: UGC

This saying came to pass after a mother saved her 5-year-old son from a mountain lion that attacked the boy in their compound in Calabasas, California.

According to officials, the mother jumped into action after hearing her son who was playing outside screaming.

In a desperate attempt to save him from the animal dragging him around, she repeatedly hit it numerous times with her bare hands till it let him go.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"She ran outside and immediately started striking and punching at the lion and managed to fend the lion off her son," a statement by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife read.

While terming her a hero for saving her son’s life, the department said the child sustained injuries to his head and neck.

Tracked down

Wildlife officials investigating the incident scene came across an aggressive mountain lion, and they put it down.

They later established that it was the same animal that attacked the child.

Speaking to CBS, a wildlife expert urged people not to run away when facing a mountain lion.

"Try to make yourself look bigger than you are and give it space to move on," the expert said.

YEN.com.gh recently reported that oftentimes, the 3 months given to nursing mothers is not sufficient as most of them take an extra month leave without pay to properly cater for their babies.

The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Ocquaye is, however, advocating for an extension of maternity leave from 3 to 6 months.

Speaking at the event organised to mark Ghana's celebration of World Children's day, Prof Ocquaye said the extension of the maternity leave will serve as a means of protecting the child.

Ghanaians have however expressed happiness and support for what the Speaker was advocating for.

Emmanuel said it is a good idea considering the need for them to properly cater for their new borns.

Source: Yen