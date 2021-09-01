Over the weekend, social media was agog with reactions as President Buhari's son, Yusuf, got married to Princess Zahra, daughter of Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado Bayero.

As is the case with high-profile weddings, a lot of guests brought their A-games to the wedding ceremony, looking stunning in their various outfits.

However, what stood out the most was Princess Zahra's wedding outfits.

In this article, we highlights all the times the beautiful bride stole the show.

Check them out below:

1. Bridal shower

The princess left many fashion lovers pretty excited after photos of her bridal shower look surfaced on social media. Zahra stunned in a fitted white caped dress with bedazzled sheer fabric along the top part of the bodice and the sleeves gave her the perfect illusion neckline.

For this look which she rocked to her presumably all-girls hen night, Princess Zahra ditched her veil for a hair accessory which she placed on the side of her low bun.

2. Wedding fathia look 1

The bride made sure to keep things regal as she stunned in a turquoise blue caped dress. The fitted dress was intricately bedazzled all across the entire body of the dress and around the hem of the cape.

3. Wedding fathia look 2

This fuscia pink and white ensemble is unarguably the most vibrant look the seemingly reserved princess. While the dress made of lace was a combination of white and pink design, the cape and her head gear stood out in style in the bold fuschia colour.

4. Wedding Fathia look 3

Princess Zahra was not letting the day go by without ensuring she remained the talk of the town as she rocked another champagne coloured dress with had a little bit of drama around the hips downwards, compared to her other dresses.

5. This gorgeous white look

Princess Zahra was the perfect Muslimah bride as she rocked a beautiful but simple ball dress in for this fairytale look with her beau, Yusuf Buhari. Her beautiful smile was also another perfect accessory for her look.

Muslim brides

More often than not, northern brides in Nigeria have proven that one can achieve the jaw-dropping, head-turning effect with their choice of a wedding dress while maintaining modesty and class.

It is no news that a typical northern wedding is colourful and most times, an avenue to display their rich cultural heritage, something which is always beautiful to see.

