Groomsmen of President Buhari's first son, Yusuf Buhari stunned their bus driver with a huge cash gift

In a heartwarming video making the rounds, the men merrily donated one after the other to the tune of over GHC 7,000

The groomsmen were said to be on their way to the wedding dinner when they burst into the kind gesture

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Groomsmen that made up the train of President Muhammadu Buhari's son Yusuf Buhari have become an internet sensation after their good deed to their bus driver went viral.

Yusuf Buhari who is the only male child and first son of President Buhari married 19-year-old Zahra Bayero - daughter of Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasir Ado Bayero - on Friday, August 20 at the Emirates, Kano.

The men made the cash donations merrily Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @lindaikejiblog

Source: UGC

In a video shared on Instagram by @lindaikejiblog, the groomsmen took the driver by surprise as they contributed over N500k in cash for him.

The men were said to be headed to the wedding dinner of Yusuf Buhari when the gestur was done.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A man dubbed Osinbajo among them gave $100 while another who was hailed as Yari supported with N50k, amongst others.

The men then handed the cash to the driver who received it with joy and awe.

Social media reacts

@tinaonoja said:

"I hope they don't plan on taking it back after the show. Just asking."

@shugazaddyoflagos wrote:

"If its poor men's children now that useless efcc chairman would have started monitoring them....u see say Nigeria no balance."

@stainlesschi remarked:

"If is not Igbo people doings, it can never be like Igbo doings, get that into ur skull."

@yonisecretng reacted:

"This one is no news,the driver must have been paid before picking them up or after."

Guests and VIPs grace wedding ceremony of Buhari's son Yusuf

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported about guests and VIPs that graced the wedding occasion of Buhari's son Yusuf Buhari.

It is said that before anyone can get into the wedding ceremony, they have to be invited by the president or the Emir with the wedding invitation.

The bride, Zahra was surrounded by her friends who were dressed beautifully as she made a grand entrance into her wedding hall where hundreds of guests were waiting to see her marry her lover.

Source: Yen