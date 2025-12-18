Derek Boateng has shed light on the circumstances surrounding Kevin-Prince Boateng’s expulsion from the Black Stars camp in 2011

According to Boateng, he and his teammates opposed Kevin-Prince’s involvement in a friendly against England after the midfielder missed a prior AFCON qualifier

The revelation comes at a time when discussions around the possible inclusion of dual nationals in the Black Stars have resurfaced ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Former Ghana midfielder Derek Boateng has lifted the lid on one of the most talked-about moments in Black Stars history, explaining how Kevin-Prince Boateng was shown the exit from camp ahead of a high-profile friendly against England in 2011.

His account offers fresh context at a time when debates about loyalty and national team commitment have resurfaced.

Derek Boateng reveals how Black Stars players teamed up to sack Kevin Prince Boateng from the Ghana camp. Photos by Issouf Sanogo and picture alliance.

Source: Getty Images

Speaking in a recent interview, the retired midfielder revealed that the issue began during the buildup to a 2012 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Congo Brazzaville.

According to Derek, Kevin-Prince was invited for the match but failed to report to camp.

Days later, the same player appeared ahead of a glamour friendly against England at Wembley, a move that did not sit well with teammates and some officials.

How Black Stars players removed KP Boateng

Derek explained that the squad viewed the situation as disrespectful, especially given the importance of the qualifier on African soil.

“We went to, I think, Congo or something to play qualification. Kevin Prince Boateng was invited, but he didn’t show up, and the next game we were playing against England, he came to the hotel. We made sure that he had to be out of the squad. He would not play,” he told Sporty FM on Wednesday.

He added that the decision was collective, driven by principles rather than personalities.

“We cannot go to Africa Cup and go and play. Then we come to England, then you show up that you want to play, now you are good. Nah, it will not happen.”

The revelation has reignited conversations around commitment to the national team, especially with Ghana now preparing for the 2026 World Cup after sealing qualification.

Derek’s comments arrive amid growing discussion over whether foreign-born players who previously turned down Ghana should now be welcomed back into the fold.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Eddie Nketiah are eyeing a chance with the Black Stars at the 2026 World Cup. Photos by Naomi Baker and Vince Mignott/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Names like Eddie Nketiah and Callum Hudson-Odoi have dominated recent conversations, with opinions split among fans and pundits.

The former midfielder made his stance clear, insisting such call-ups would be unfair to players who stayed the course during qualifiers.

“They should not be called. I don't think it is fair,” Derek said in the same interview.

In his view, late decisions could harm unity within the squad, especially when others carried the burden during qualification.

Neither Nketiah nor Hudson-Odoi featured in the campaign nor publicly committed to a switch during earlier approaches from the Ghana Football Association. That said, reports indicate Odoi is quietly exploring a change of allegiance, according to Sun Sport.

Meanwhile, Nketiah has openly stated his readiness to represent Ghana at age 26.

Head coach Otto Addo has also hinted that his staff will assess dual nationals individually before making final decisions, per KickGH.

The former AC Milan midfielder made his Black Stars debut in May 2010, earning 15 caps and appearing at two FIFA World Cups.

