Lilian Kumah, Widow of Late Ejisu MP John Kumah, Remarries One Year After Her Husband's Death
Apostle Lilian Kumah, the widow of the late former Member of Parliament for the Ejisu constituency, John Kumah, remarried on Friday, December 19, 2025, over a year after her husband died in sad circumstances.
Reports indicate that the General Overseer of Disciples of Christ Ministries tied a man named Samuel Aryeequaye at a wedding ceremony held in Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.
The private event, attended by close family members, friends, and church associates, marks a new chapter in the life of the cleric following the passing of her husband in 2024.
Footage shared by Gossips24 TV on Facebook showed Lilian and her bridesmaids, including her daughters, preparing for her wedding ceremony inside a plush room.
Watch the Facebook video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh