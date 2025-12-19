Apostle Lilian Kumah, the widow of the late former Member of Parliament for the Ejisu constituency, John Kumah, remarried on Friday, December 19, 2025, over a year after her husband died in sad circumstances.

Source: Facebook

Reports indicate that the General Overseer of Disciples of Christ Ministries tied a man named Samuel Aryeequaye at a wedding ceremony held in Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

The private event, attended by close family members, friends, and church associates, marks a new chapter in the life of the cleric following the passing of her husband in 2024.

Footage shared by Gossips24 TV on Facebook showed Lilian and her bridesmaids, including her daughters, preparing for her wedding ceremony inside a plush room.

