Flip Kostic was denied a deadline day move to Lazio from Frankfurt after the Bundesliga side gave a fake e-mail address

The 28-year-old was preparing to complete a summer move to the Rome-based club before he found out the truth

The Serbian international will return to the club disappointed after representing his country in the World Cup qualifiers

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Filip Kostic experienced what he would live to tell his grandchildren after failing to join his Serie A side Lazio on transfer deadline day, Sport Bible.

Though it was not the fault of the Serbian striker who was ignorant of what transpired between the Bundesliga club and the Italian side.

How it all went down

Kostic's agent had notified Frankfurt that Lazio were interested in signing his client following the departure of Joaquin Correa to Inter Milan.

Frankfurt deliberately gives wrong e-mail address to Serie A side to Lazio to avoid deadline day move for striker Flip Kostic. Photo by Harry Langer and Uwe Anspach

Source: UGC

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

According to Italian news media outlet Grand Hotel Calciomercato, the Rome based club were keen on signing the 28-year-old all summer.

And they believed to have got their hands on their man valued at €10.2million, presenting their e-mail only for them to be told it was not received.

However, unknown to them Frankfurt deliberately gave a wrong e-mail address in a bid to keep Kostic at the club.

Frankfurt have been doing poorly this season and they did not want to release Kostic who has scored 14 goals in 99 appearances for them.

Kostic who has two years remaining on his contract missed last weekend's draw against Arminia Bielefeld will now return to training with his tail between his legs now that the transfer window is closed.

Awoniyi continues impressive Bundesliga form

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Ghanaian youngster, Kelvin Ofori, has completed his move from Bundesliga II side Fortuna Dusseldorf to rivals SC Paderborn 07 in the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old penned a two year deal with SC Paderborn, and becomes the third Ghanaian after Bernard Tekpetey and Christopher Antwi-Adjei to play for the club in recent times.

Kelvin Ofori arrived in Germany 2019 on trials, and impressed Dusseldorf as they gave him a professionals contract, but he struggled to break into the first team.

He made 21 topflight appearances for the club in the two seasons he spent in Fortuna, but remains grateful and bid the club an emotional farewell before leaving.

Source: Yen