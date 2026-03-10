Widely known as Abuasuapanyi Tupac, the family head of the late Ghanaian music legend Nana Kwame Lumba, has captured attention with his latest luxury accessory.

Lumba’s Abusuapanyi Kofi Owusu Bounces Back in Style, Flexes New iPhone 17 Pro Max

In a trending X video, Abuasuapanyi Tupac, known in private life as Kofi Owusu, was spotted making a call while dressed in a striking white Fugu outfit paired with a stylish striped cap, celebrating Ghanaian culture during the Independence Day festivities.

While his traditional attire turned heads, it was the accessories that sparked discussions online. A golden wristwatch glimmered on his wrist, stressing his taste for luxury.

Yet, the standout was the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which he held a premium device starting at $1,099 (approximately GHC 11,847.22 according to the Apple website).

The post has generated widespread admiration, with many praising him for his achievements and ability to flaunt the rewards of his hard work.

Social media users applauded both his nod to Ghanaian tradition and his embrace of modern luxury, noting how he seamlessly blends heritage with contemporary style.

As the Independence Day celebrations continue across the country, Abuasuapanyi Tupac’s appearance has become a highlight, reminding fans of Lumba’s legacy and the enduring prominence of his family.

