Panic was at an all-time high after the remnants of Hurricane Ida battered the New York City region on Wednesday evening.

A first-ever flash flood emergency warning was issued in the state as heavy rain flooded subway lines and streets in Manhattan, Brooklyn and the surrounds.

Videos captured by people living in the US state show the severity of the weather crises as many battled through the floods.

A Twitter user @JoeEEnglish, who, according to his bio on the social networking application, works in the Unicef press office, shared a terrifying video taken inside a bus that got trapped in the flash floods along its route in Queens.

The tweet read:

"Queens Boulevard in Maspeth/Corona is a literal river at the moment. Bus fully flooded driving through, multiple cars stuck in the water. Absolutely insane.

"Hero bus driver managed to get us safely through the 3-4 feet of rain coursing down the boulevard, but only seemed to be getting worse.

"Finally made it through to higher ground and a fellow passenger exclaims, 'Oh no, I missed my stop'."

The video quickly went viral as it garnered more than 1 million views in less than 12 hours. It was also retweeted by more than 4 000 people.

Concerned users, including news agencies seeking approval to use the footage, flooded the mentions and vicariously relived the horror the bus' passengers must have experienced in those moments.

Social media abuzz as users react to viral clip

YEN.com.gh surfed the comments to bring readers some of the most notable reactions.

@JoanMos67129782 said:

"Why wasn’t service suspended hours ago? They knew this was coming."

@CarltonWins remarked:

"The hell is going on."

@Jprunty_2011 wrote:

"Remnants from Ida. We got it last night. Flooding all over the city."

@Polish333 added:

"[Mayor Bill] De Blasio on TV claiming he did not know this was coming lol! How is that possible?"

@mrcheapsuit lamented:

"This city is fragile now. I swear NYC ain't the same anymore."

