Katy Jurado was a Mexican actress who acted in films, TV series, and stage productions. She began her acting career in Mexico and grew to notoriety in the 1940s and 1950s in the country's film industry. Katy's most memorable appearances include Broken Lance as Señora Devereaux and High Noon as Helen Ramírez. She was the first Latina to win a Golden Globe and be nominated for an Academy Award.

Katy Jurado attends the 10th Annual Golden Boot Awards at the Century Plaza Hotel in Century City, California. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

Katy won the hearts of numerous Hollywood stars and fans. Many people will remember her for her great acting talent, professional devotion, and ability to personify various characters.

Katy Jurado's profile summary

Full name: Maria Cristina Estela Marcela Jurado Garcia

Gender: Female

Date of birth: January 16 1924

Age: Died at 78 years old

Zodiac sign: Capricorns

Place of birth: Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico

Nationality: Mexican

Sexuality: Straight

Religion: Christianity

Height in feet and inches: 5'6"

Height in centimetres: 168

Eye colour: Brown

Hair colour: Black

Father: Luis Jurado Ochoa

Mother: Vincenta Estela Garcia

Siblings: 2

Children: 2

Occupation: Actress

Net worth: $5 million

Fascinating facts about Katy Jurado

Ever since she debuted in the acting industry, Katy appeared in various films and television series. So who was the Mexican actress in High Noon? Below are some intriguing facts about her.

1. Katy Jurado was born in 1924

The Mexican actress was born on January 16 1924. She was the daughter of Luis Jurado Ochoa and Vincenta Estela Garcia. She grew up in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, with her two brothers Oscar Sergio and Luis Raul.

2. She was popularly known as Katy Jurado

Despite many people knowing her by her stage name, Katy Jurado's real name is Maria Cristina Estela Marcela Jurado Garcia.

3. She was born in a wealthy family

Katy Jurado from High Noon was born into a prestigious and successful family. Emilio Cándido Portes Gil, the president of Mexico from 1928 to 1930, is her first cousin. Pedro Armendáriz, a well-known actor, was her godfather.

Katy Jurado appearing in the Walt Disney A Little Game. Photo: Disney General Entertainment Content

Source: Getty Images

As for her parents, Katy's father worked as an attorney and owned a cattle ranch, while her mother, Vincenta, was an opera singer. The family was extremely affluent before the Mexican Revolution.

4. She attended a Catholic school

The actress went to a Roman Catholic school in Guadalupe. She enrolled in a bilingual secretary course to further her studies.

5. She is a prominent actress

Her first cinematic appearance in Mexico was in the film No matarás. She came into the limelight when she appeared in the movie La Vida until de Pito Pérez.

Since then, Jurado participated in several Mexican television programs and films. Some of the most well-known movies and television series include:

2002: A Beautiful Secret as Esperanza

as Esperanza 1998: The Hi-Lo Country as Meesa

as Meesa 1998: Divine as Mamá Dorita

as Mamá Dorita 1996-1997: Mamá Dorita as Justina

as Justina 1993-1994: Más allá del puente as La Jurada

as La Jurada 1985: Lady Blue as Doña Maria Theresa

as Doña Maria Theresa 1984: Under the Volcano as Senora Gregoria

as Senora Gregoria 1984: a.k.a. Pablo as Rosa Maria Rivera

as Rosa Maria Rivera 1981: Seduction as Isabel

as Isabel 1981: Evita Peron as Doña Juana

as Doña Juana 1979: La viuda de Montiel as Mama Grande

as Mama Grande 1979: Tales of the Unexpected as Woman

as Woman 1978: The Children of Sanchez as Chata

as Chata 1978: The Recourse to the Method as La Mayorala

as La Mayorala 1977: Baretta as Rosa Canzone

as Rosa Canzone 1977: The Chosen One as Doña Paz

as Doña Paz 1976: The Bricklayers as Josefina

as Josefina 1976: Pantaleon as Chuchupe

as Chuchupe 1974: Fe, esperanza y caridad as Eulogia

as Eulogia 1973: Once Upon a Scoundrel as Aunt Delfina

as Aunt Delfina 1973: Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid as Mrs. Baker

as Mrs. Baker 1972: Alias Smith and Jones as Carlotta

as Carlotta 1971: The Fearmaker as Sara Verdugo

as Sara Verdugo 1971: A Little Game as Laura

as Laura 1971: The Boy and the Turtle

1970: The Bridge in the Jungle as Angela / The Witch

as Angela / The Witch 1970: The Virginian as Mama Fe

as Mama Fe 1970: Faltas a la moral as Lilia

6. Katy Jurado was in a few relationships

Victor Velazquez, who was also an aspiring actor, was her first husband. Victor and Katy married in 1939 but divorced shortly afterwards in 1940. After her marriage ended, she dated Marlon Brando.

Mexican actress, wearing red polo neck top beneath a black jumper in a studio portrait, against a background of blue sky and clouds, circa 1965. Photo: Silver Screen Collection

Source: Getty Images

Unfortunately, Katy Jurado and Marlon Brando never made it down the aisle despite their great friendship and chemistry. She married Ernest Borgnine, an American actor, for the second time in 1959 and separated in 1963.

7. She was a mother of two

Victor and Katy were blessed with two children, a daughter and a son. Katy Jurado's daughter is Sandra Velázquez while her son is Victor Hugo Velázquez.

8. She was a medium height woman

How tall was Katy Jurado? The actress was 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm).

9. Her net worth was $7 million

Katy's acting career not only did it make her well known but also rich. She accumulated a substantial net worth through her career and other endeavours, such as being a part-time writer and pundit for Mexican magazines, radio presenter, and newspapers editor. At the time of her death in 2002, Katy Jurado's net worth was allegedly roughly $7 million.

10. She is a living legend

Is Katy Jurado still living? The actress died on July 5, 2002, at the age of 78, in Cuernavaca, Mexico, of kidney failure and lung illness. She was laid to rest in the Panteón de la Paz cemetery in Cuernavaca.

She has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her contributions to film pictures at 7065 Hollywood Boulevard. On January 16, 2018, she was again honoured with a Google Doodle.

Katy Jurado will be remembered for her success in both the Hollywood and Mexican film industries. She was one of the most beautiful actresses of the Golden Age of Hollywood.

