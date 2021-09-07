Katy Jurado: 10 fascinating things you did not know about the Iconic Mexican actress
Katy Jurado was a Mexican actress who acted in films, TV series, and stage productions. She began her acting career in Mexico and grew to notoriety in the 1940s and 1950s in the country's film industry. Katy's most memorable appearances include Broken Lance as Señora Devereaux and High Noon as Helen Ramírez. She was the first Latina to win a Golden Globe and be nominated for an Academy Award.
Katy won the hearts of numerous Hollywood stars and fans. Many people will remember her for her great acting talent, professional devotion, and ability to personify various characters.
Katy Jurado's profile summary
- Full name: Maria Cristina Estela Marcela Jurado Garcia
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: January 16 1924
- Age: Died at 78 years old
- Zodiac sign: Capricorns
- Place of birth: Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico
- Nationality: Mexican
- Sexuality: Straight
- Religion: Christianity
- Height in feet and inches: 5'6"
- Height in centimetres: 168
- Eye colour: Brown
- Hair colour: Black
- Father: Luis Jurado Ochoa
- Mother: Vincenta Estela Garcia
- Siblings: 2
- Children: 2
- Occupation: Actress
- Net worth: $5 million
Fascinating facts about Katy Jurado
Ever since she debuted in the acting industry, Katy appeared in various films and television series. So who was the Mexican actress in High Noon? Below are some intriguing facts about her.
1. Katy Jurado was born in 1924
The Mexican actress was born on January 16 1924. She was the daughter of Luis Jurado Ochoa and Vincenta Estela Garcia. She grew up in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, with her two brothers Oscar Sergio and Luis Raul.
2. She was popularly known as Katy Jurado
Despite many people knowing her by her stage name, Katy Jurado's real name is Maria Cristina Estela Marcela Jurado Garcia.
3. She was born in a wealthy family
Katy Jurado from High Noon was born into a prestigious and successful family. Emilio Cándido Portes Gil, the president of Mexico from 1928 to 1930, is her first cousin. Pedro Armendáriz, a well-known actor, was her godfather.
As for her parents, Katy's father worked as an attorney and owned a cattle ranch, while her mother, Vincenta, was an opera singer. The family was extremely affluent before the Mexican Revolution.
4. She attended a Catholic school
The actress went to a Roman Catholic school in Guadalupe. She enrolled in a bilingual secretary course to further her studies.
5. She is a prominent actress
Her first cinematic appearance in Mexico was in the film No matarás. She came into the limelight when she appeared in the movie La Vida until de Pito Pérez.
Since then, Jurado participated in several Mexican television programs and films. Some of the most well-known movies and television series include:
- 2002: A Beautiful Secret as Esperanza
- 1998: The Hi-Lo Country as Meesa
- 1998: Divine as Mamá Dorita
- 1996-1997: Mamá Dorita as Justina
- 1993-1994: Más allá del puente as La Jurada
- 1985: Lady Blue as Doña Maria Theresa
- 1984: Under the Volcano as Senora Gregoria
- 1984: a.k.a. Pablo as Rosa Maria Rivera
- 1981: Seduction as Isabel
- 1981: Evita Peron as Doña Juana
- 1979: La viuda de Montiel as Mama Grande
- 1979: Tales of the Unexpected as Woman
- 1978: The Children of Sanchez as Chata
- 1978: The Recourse to the Method as La Mayorala
- 1977: Baretta as Rosa Canzone
- 1977: The Chosen One as Doña Paz
- 1976: The Bricklayers as Josefina
- 1976: Pantaleon as Chuchupe
- 1974: Fe, esperanza y caridad as Eulogia
- 1973: Once Upon a Scoundrel as Aunt Delfina
- 1973: Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid as Mrs. Baker
- 1972: Alias Smith and Jones as Carlotta
- 1971: The Fearmaker as Sara Verdugo
- 1971: A Little Game as Laura
- 1971: The Boy and the Turtle
- 1970: The Bridge in the Jungle as Angela / The Witch
- 1970: The Virginian as Mama Fe
- 1970: Faltas a la moral as Lilia
6. Katy Jurado was in a few relationships
Victor Velazquez, who was also an aspiring actor, was her first husband. Victor and Katy married in 1939 but divorced shortly afterwards in 1940. After her marriage ended, she dated Marlon Brando.
Unfortunately, Katy Jurado and Marlon Brando never made it down the aisle despite their great friendship and chemistry. She married Ernest Borgnine, an American actor, for the second time in 1959 and separated in 1963.
7. She was a mother of two
Victor and Katy were blessed with two children, a daughter and a son. Katy Jurado's daughter is Sandra Velázquez while her son is Victor Hugo Velázquez.
8. She was a medium height woman
How tall was Katy Jurado? The actress was 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm).
9. Her net worth was $7 million
Katy's acting career not only did it make her well known but also rich. She accumulated a substantial net worth through her career and other endeavours, such as being a part-time writer and pundit for Mexican magazines, radio presenter, and newspapers editor. At the time of her death in 2002, Katy Jurado's net worth was allegedly roughly $7 million.
10. She is a living legend
Is Katy Jurado still living? The actress died on July 5, 2002, at the age of 78, in Cuernavaca, Mexico, of kidney failure and lung illness. She was laid to rest in the Panteón de la Paz cemetery in Cuernavaca.
She has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her contributions to film pictures at 7065 Hollywood Boulevard. On January 16, 2018, she was again honoured with a Google Doodle.
Katy Jurado will be remembered for her success in both the Hollywood and Mexican film industries. She was one of the most beautiful actresses of the Golden Age of Hollywood.
