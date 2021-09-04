Shatta Berry: Photos Showing how big Shatta Wale’s ‘Daughter’ has Grown
by  Naa Ayeley Aryee

Shatta Wale’s music ‘daughter’, Shatta Berry, has grown big and tall according to new photos seen by YEN.com.gh.

The photos show Shatta Berry also looks mature now as compared to her looks when she contested in the TV3 Talented Kidz show nearly two years ago.

The seven-year-old girl is already a musician and so far, she has proven with her talent and body language that she is ready for the music industry.

A collage of Shatta Berry. Photo credit: @ghgossip_hq/Instagram
YEN.com.gh brings you 10 of Shatta Berry’s photos and videos also showing her progress as a young musician so far.

1. Big girl having fun on Tiktok:

2. A happy kid she is with a performance on a moving bus:

3. Singing her ‘father’ Shatta Wale’s son word for word:

4. A real music guru rattling the lyrics of Shatta Wale’s Mellisa as if she wrote the song with him:

5. Pretty and all grown:

6. Always looking stunning with her smiles:

7. Looking like a model:

8. Big girl fashionista:

9. Sometimes with a serious face:

10. Shatta Berry grown up so beautifully:

