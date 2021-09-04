Ghanaian Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, is blessed to have a complete woman in the person of Louisa, as a wife.

Being a mother, a wife, a friend, a doctor, fashionista, and a generous lady, Louisa has proven with her photos and videos that Ghana and the world at large are blessed to have her.

Though belonging to a busy profession, a wife has shown herself as one who loves fun as well.

A collage of Stonebwoy and wife enjoying various moments together. Photo credit: @stonebwoyb/Instagram

See some of her photos and videos that would warm your heart and make you admire Stonebwoy’s wife more.

Video showing how Stonebwoy and wife started

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy, and his wife, Louisa, warmed the hearts of fans with lovely videos showing how they started their relationship and how they are getting along in their marriage.

The video published by YEN.com.gh is a compilation of videos and photos of the couple as very young people in the early stage of their relationship.

There are photos of Stonebwoy as a JHS student, and as a budding musician, as well as photos showing little doctor Louisa, and their current state as one of Ghana’s most respected celebrity couple.

Photo of Stonebwoy in primary school

YEN.com.gh also published a photo of Stonebwoy in primary school.

He was captured rocking the former yellow and brown uniform commonly called ‘kokonte’ uniform.

A confident Stonebwoy is seen with a bandana tied around his head with a friend by him.

The setting looks like an entertainment show where he was singing. His dressing and behaviour show that he had always been the classy BHIM boss he is. The photo also proves that Stonebwoy has style.

