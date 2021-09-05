Andre Dede Ayew, the Captain of the Black Stars of Ghana, has finally spoken about the match against Ethiopia

According to Dede, although Ghanaians were expecting more goals from the team, they knew exactly what they were doing & why they settled after the lead

He asked Ghanaians who still doubt him to go back and check whether the Ethiopians had a shot on target

Captain of the Black Stars of Ghana, Andre Dede Ayew, has responded to Ghanaians who are of the view that the team put up a shambolic performance against Ethiopia during the World Cup Qualifier.

The Black Stars defeated the Ethiopians 1-0 thanks to a first-half strike from Mubarak Wakaso at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Wakaso struck from about 30 yards to beat the Ethiopian goalie, Sanko, who caught the air instead of the ball.

We knew what we were doing - Black Stars Captain Dede Ayew Responds to Critics

Speaking in a post-match interview aired on TV3 and monitored by YEN.com.gh, the Captain of the side mentioned categorically that the team does not deserve a backlash as they knew what they were about.

"We wanted a win and we got a win. The Ethiopians were possessing the ball in their own half. They were not getting the chance in our half so we did not have the need to press them for the ball in their half. You can go back and watch the match. They did not shoot at goal," he said.

Andre Dede Ayew indicated that although a lone goal was not what many Ghanaians were expecting from the team, they should not be disappointed because the Black Stars are using experience to get what they need to qualify for the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Black Stars coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, had to invite four players to augment the Black Stars squad he named earlier in August.

This, according to a Ghana Football Association statement, was needed because of the "effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and also injuries to some key members of the team."

Ghana has been without the company of English-based players after the Premier League announced that clubs were not willing to release their players for international duty due to COVID-19 restrictions in England.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has also promised the Black Stars that government will be by their side in every step of the World Cup qualifiers.

