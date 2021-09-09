Former Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye insists C.K Akonnor must be sacked

The MP for Odododiodio has joined calls for the Black Stars coach to be sacked

C.K AKonnor has come under pressure for the team's poor performance in the World Cup qualifiers

Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has joined calls for Black Stars coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, to be sacked after the defeat to South Africa.

The outspoken politician says the decision to sack the coach has delayed, insisting a radical approach is needed at the top hierarchy of Ghana football.

In an interview with Starr FM, Nii Lante, believes the blame is being shifted away from the coach just for people to get their players into the team.

I would have sacked C.K Akonnor if I was GFA President - Former Sports Minister Nii Lante. SOURCE: Twitter/ @Hitz1039FM @blaqkoffi

Source: Twitter

"I hear CK isn't the only problem. People are pushing for their players to be in the team. In middle of World Cup Qualifiers, isn't time to change Coach. Me? If I was GFA Boss, I'm radical. I'll sack technical team, not CK alone," he said on the Morning Starr show.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"From what I hear, the coach is not the only problem. You have a system where people are pushing for their players to be in the team," he added.

Charles Kwablan Akonnor has come under intense pressure following the lackluster performances of the team during the World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars struggled to beat Ethiopia in Cape Coast last week, before surrendin g to a late defeat to South Africa on Monday.

The team has dropped to second place in Group G of the qualifiers and are in jeopardy of missing another World Cup.

Ghana will face Zimbabwe in a double header qualifiers next month before the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year.

The team has been drawn against Gabon, Morocco and the Comoros Island in Group C of the competition slated for January and February 2022.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, former Ghana forward, Yaw Preko, has joined the bandwagon calling for support for under-pressure Black Stars coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor.

C.K Akonnor has been at the end of criticisms from fans of the senior national team after Ghana's defeat to South Africa in the World Cup qualifier on Monday.

However, his former teammate, Yaw Preko, who was speaking on Asempa FM in an interview, says C.K Akonnor needs the support of Ghanaian and he is capable of doing the work.

Source: Yen