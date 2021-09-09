Fladys Tawiah, a young lady in Ghana has narrated how she narrowly escaped kidnapping after boarding a taxi

According to the lady, the incident happened at about 6 pm on a Saturday when she was on her way to Teshie

Although she was captured by three men in a taxi, the Fladys was able to escaped in an interesting twist

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A lady in Ghana identified on Facebook as Fladys Tawiah has given a profound account of how she escaped kidnapping after simply taking a taxi around six o'clock in the evening.

Narrating the story in the popular Facebook group, TroTro Diaries, Fladys mentioned that the incident took place near La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra on a Saturday when she was on her way to Teshie.

Where it all stared

"At about 6 pm on that fateful Saturday evening, I had closed from work and had a lift from the office up to that point. I lived at Teshie Tsuibleoo," she said in her own words.

Fladys Tawiah: Ghanaian lady gives Chilling Account of how she Escaped Kidnapping in taxi Credit: @factsandtruths_official

Source: Original

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

According to her, she wanted to take an Uber from that point to her destination but realized that all the rides that were closest to her were now completing their trips, which meant it would take them a while to arrive.

At this point, Fladys decided it would be better for her to take a taxi that was just passing by only to realize later that she had landed herself in the hands of kidnappers.

How she was captured

Flady recounts that three men were in the car including the driver and as they were on the journey, the who sat with her at the back pushed her down and the car was driven into the bush.

I sat at the back with the guy there. Right after the second traffic light in front of military academy, the guy in the front seat passed between the space between the driver's seat and his seat and joined us at the back. While he was doing that, the one at back started pushing me down in the taxi (behind the front seats. That small space there). There did a U turn and went through the bush road.

How she escaped

"They blindfolded me and tied me at gunpoint, took everything on me and started demanding for a ¢2000 ransom before they were going to let me go. I pleaded with them and told them I had no one to send them the money and they said then they were going to sell me to someone who buys humans and sell their body parts. Thankfully, they went and dumped me somewhere behind the new military cemetery Tseado," she added.

New trick being used by robbers

As YEN.com.gh also reported, a young lady in Ghana raised an alarm on Twitter after sharing a harrowing experience she had on the N1 road in Accra that nearly ended badly for her.

On her Twitter handle, @bewtifulnaa, the lady indicated that two men who were dressed as mechanics, drove close to her, and tried to stop her by shouting that her oil was leaking.

Source: Yen.com.gh