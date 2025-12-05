Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings gracefully received the posthumous honorary doctorate awarded to her late mother from UPSA

The atmosphere was filled with emotion as Zanetor honoured her mother’s lifelong dedication to leadership

Many attendees celebrated the gesture by UPSA, describing the award as a well-deserved acknowledgement of Nana Konadu’s legacy

The University of Professional Studies (UPSA) has honoured the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings with a posthumous honorary doctorate.

Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings was present to receive the citation on behalf of her late mother at the 5th Session of the 17th Congregation.

Zanetor receives late mom’s posthumous honorary doctorate

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, the former First Lady of Ghana, has been awarded a posthumous honorary doctorate.

This honour recognised her decades of tireless campaigning, women's empowerment programs, and devoted service to the nation.

Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, her daughter, accepted the degree on her behalf. Nana Konadu, the longest-serving First Lady of Ghana, passed away on October 23, 2025, at the age of 76.

Who is Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings?

Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings is a politician, physician, and philanthropist from Ghana.

She is the oldest daughter of former Ghanaian president Jerry John Rawlings and his wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, and was born in Accra on June 1, 1978.

Zanetor received medical training at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and practised for more than ten years before entering public service.

This experience shaped her empathy and dedication to social welfare. She was elected to the Klottey-Korle Constituency (Greater Accra region) in 2017, and she has continued to hold this position in subsequent elections (2020, 2024).

Late Nana Konadu embarks on philanthropic projects

While serving as First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings founded the 31st December Women's Movement.

This initiative revolutionised women's development by advocating for improved economic prospects for women, encouraging community mobilisation, and offering training in income-generating skills.

Her work left a lasting impact on national laws, including the historic 1989 law that protected women’s and children’s inheritance rights.

The late Nana Konadu slays in stylish outfits for her last photos before his demise. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

She is also widely recognised for her contributions to strengthening gender equality provisions in Ghana’s 1992 Constitution, which paved the way for the country’s return to multiparty democracy.

Nana Konadu dies at Ridge Hospital

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the passing of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

From June 4, 1979, to January 7, 2001, Agyeman-Rawlings served as Ghana’s First Lady under both military and civilian administrations.

She was widely known for her strong advocacy for women's empowerment, social advancement, and gender rights.

