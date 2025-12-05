A lecturer at KNUST has got tongues wagging in the wake of his reaction to the 2025 WASSCE

Dr Benjamin Osei Appiah, a lecturer at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has got tongues wagging with his reaction to the 2025 WASSCE.

This comes after he offered advice to persons who got D7, E8, or F9 in the exam on the steps to take to achieve their dreams of studying at KNUST.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Dr Benjamin Osei Appiah admonished persons desirous of studying at KNUST but with grades D7, E8, and F9 not to apply for admission.

Rather, he admonished such persons to write the November/December West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates so they can improve their grades.

As a lecturer with the Department of Hospitality and Tourism Studies, Dr Benjamin Osei Appiah said the cut-off point for admission to study Hospitality and Tourism Studies for the 2025/2026 academic year is an aggregate of 10.

“If you had D7, E8, and F9, don’t buy KNUST forms. The cut-off is 10. Hence, you would have to calculate the best three electives and then with your English, Mathematics, Science, and EMS, make sure that the English, Maths, and Science have no D7, no E8. If you have F9, you can go and write Nov/Dec and come back again stronger,” he said.

“Other universities I know, like University of Ghana and UEW, also offer hospitality, but I am speaking for KNUST. If you don’t have a ten, it will be very difficult. You can apply; we have the regular stream and we have the parallel, so you can apply for regular,” he added.

KNUST cut-off points for various colleges

KNUST cut-off points for various courses for the 2025/2026 admissions have also been made public.

For courses such as BSc Computer Science, the cut-off point for consideration is aggregate 07, whereas BSc Actuarial Science is aggregate 10, with BSc Biological Science being aggregate 09.

SHS graduates also seeking to be offered admission to BSc Human Biology must also achieve an aggregate of 06, while those seeking admission to study Law must obtain an aggregate of 06.

This has sparked concern, considering that 50.04 per cent of candidates who sat for this year’s WASSCE failed Core Mathematics.

Reactions to advice by the KNUST lecturer

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared their views on the disclosure by the lecturer.

Bless Son wrote:

“Please, I got 16 but I really want to study Hospitality and Tourism Management.”

Akosuah Kendrick stated:

“I am wondering how many students will be admitted this year.”

Dzidula030 added:

“Okay, my soon-to-be lecturer, I guess, hoping to pursue hospitality.”

Official Naa Queenskid added:

“There’s this girl’s own that I saw, left with the letter T, then she got EFFECT claiming for KNUST. I was like, ‘Herrrrrr, are you even serious?’”

UG advises prospective applicants

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Ghana has shared an update for prospective students after the WASSCE results were released.

The university, in a statement, advised prospective undergraduate students to log in to the University of Ghana Applications Portal and check their details in line with their newly released results.

