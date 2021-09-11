On September 3, 2021, Akufo-Addo began a working visit to the Western Region, as part of his duties as the President.

His visit to the various regions was solely to interact with the chiefs and people of the towns visited, commission projects, as well as cut sods for the construction of other projects as well.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of all the activities Akufo-Addo undertook during his days visit to the Western, Western North, Oti, and Volta regions.

List of 16 activities of Akufo-Addo's working visit to the Western, Western North, Oti, and Volta regions Photo credit: Akufo-Addo



Akufo-Addo commenced his two-day visit of the Western Region, with visits to Takoradi, Wassa Dompim, Shama, and Esiama.

1. Akufo-Addo commissioned a $2.1 million Narubiz Rubber Factory at Wassa Dompim

2. Commissioned phase 3 of the Twyford-KEDA Ceramics factory in Shama,

3. Inspected ongoing work on the Dixcove Landing Beach. It is expected to be completed in September 2022

4. Cut the sod for the construction of the 67-kilometer Agona Nkwanta-Tarkwa Road

5. Inspected work on the construction of the Bogoso Polyclinic

6. Paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Wassa Akropong

7. Commissioned the GH¢6.7 million rice processing plant located in Sefwi Wiawso,

8. Commissioned the new administration block for the Western-North Regional Co-ordinating Council.

On Thursday, September 9, 2021, Akufo-Addo embarked on a day’s working visit to the Oti Region, with visits to Addo Nkwanta, Dambai, and Nkwanta South. While there, he undertook these activities;

9. Commissioned the CH Global Ltd., a GH¢10 million Yam and Cassava Processing factory

10. Inspected ongoing work on the construction of the new Administration Block for the Oti Regional Coordinating Council. It is expected to be completed in December 2021.

11. Inspected ongoing work on the Oti Compost Plant, which is 80% complete’

12. Paid courtesy calls on the Chiefs in the Region.

The president on Friday, September 10, 2021, embarked on a day’s working visit to the Volta Region, with visits to Hohoe, Fodome, Anfoega, and Ho. While there, he undertook these activities;

13. Paid a courtesy call on Chiefs of Gbi, Agumatsa and Alavanyo

14. Commissioned the GH¢6.02 million Technology Solution Centre in Hohoe;

15. Inspected ongoing work at the Hohoe Campus of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS);

16. Cut the sod for the commencement of work on Phase II of the $60 million University of Health and Allied Sciences Expansion Project.

