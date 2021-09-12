Janet Isaboke's future is hanging in the balance despite having scored an A in the 2020 KCSE

The brilliant student said she only survived primary and secondary school through the help of well-wishers

Isaboke and her family are now appealing for help so that she can join UoN for her medicine degree

Janet Isaboke scored an A plain in the 2020 Certificate of Secondary Education and was one of the students admitted at the University of Nairobi to pursue a degree in medicine and surgery.

Isaboke's impeccable performance during the 2020 KCSE secured her a slot at the UoN, but due to poverty, her future is uncertain. Photo: University of Nairobi.

The brilliant student who said she only made it through primary and secondary school through help from well-wishers is worried that she may not pursue her dream to be a doctor due to financial constraints.

Speaking to Citizen TV, the 17-year-old said she is expected to report to UoN on September 20 but owing to poverty, her family cannot pay the required school fees for her Medicine and Surgery degree.

"It has not been easy since primary and even high school. The far that I have reached I still thank the Almighty God and I pray that I may get well-wishers to help me pursue my career and give back to the society," she said.

According to her former Asumbi Principal, Isaboke was needy all through her high school and she had to pay for her fees right from Form Two as in Form One, one parent volunteered to clear her arrears.

Her mother Annah Kwamboka noted, she and her husband cannot afford to pay for their daughter's undergraduate studies due to their poverty-stricken life.

"I appeal to well-wishers to come to my daughter's aid so that she can achieve her dreams," she said.

If you do wish to help the young lady achieve her dream of being a neuro-surgeon, please channel your contribution to her brother's Equity Bank account number: 7770174855743.

