A Ghanaian trader has caused massive waves online after a video of him asking a client on live tv to pay his debts went viral

The trader whose identity was not disclosed said Ghanaian artiste, Yaw Berk, bought some items on credit but has since refused to payback

Sister Sandy, host of Adom TV's Badwam Ahosepe show immediately instructed some of the crew members to terminate the call

A fed-up Ghanaian trader has recently embarrassed an artiste called Yaw Berk on live television, saying Yaw begged him to sell some items to him on credit but has refused to pay back.

The trader whose name was not disclosed called in on Adom TV's Badwam Ahosepe show with claims that the show guest owes him.

Yaw Berk seemed very confused about what was transpiring in front of him.

Sister Sandy, the host of the show quickly acted professional and asked the crew members to end the call.

The unknown man behind the phone kept pleading for more time and saying, Yaw has not been picking his calls.

The video that surfaced online has recorded over 13,000 views with close to 700 reactions and 94 comments.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted some of the interesting comments below;

Daniel Tetteh commented:

But it’s annoying when someone owes u for a service rendered n refuses to live up to contractual agreement. If it’s true Yaw owes I totally agree with the caller doing that to him

From Akua Foreigner:

it a showbiz..Something to make him popular.Unless u dnt understand this.

Nii Kotey Gold replied:

This is not a prank, this is not staged, if he had picked the guys calls this wouldn't have happened... He's there pretending he doesn't know the caller.. He knows him paa

Arab Monei wrote:

Ebi show biz no be anything if understand it u go see clearly cus how de man started it shows ebi plan thing n how yaw berk as hu bi dat shows ebi plan thing

Douglas Kweku Sarfo commented:

you know it so don’t pretend

