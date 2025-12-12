Frederick Kumi, aka Abu Trica, allegedly masterminded an $8 million romance fraud scheme targeting elderly Americans

US and Ghana agencies collaborated extensively to arrest Kumi in a major cross-border law enforcement effort

Kumi faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering amid growing transnational crime cooperation

US authorities have outlined the extensive multi-agency collaboration that led to the arrest of 31-year-old Frederick Kumi, also known as Abu Trica.

Kumi is accused of being the mastermind behind an $8 million romance fraud scheme targeting elderly Americans.

The operation to arrest him on December 11 was described as one of the most coordinated cross-border law enforcement partnerships in recent years.

The Ghanaian institutions involved in arresting Kumi were:

Attorney-General’s Office Economic and Organised Crimes Office Ghana Police Service Cyber Security Authority Narcotics Control Commission National Intelligence Bureau

The US federal agencies involved in the arrest were:

Drug Enforcement Administration’s Sensitive Investigations Unit Homeland Security Investigations Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs FBI Legal Attaché Office in Accra

What crimes are Abu Trica accused of?

Kumi was indicted by a US federal grand jury on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

Investigators linked him to a criminal network that defrauded elderly victims through romance scams dating back to 2023.

He is alleged to have moved substantial sums through complex channels to evade detection.

Officials have said the operation underscores the growing cooperation between Ghanaian and US agencies in combating transnational crime.

