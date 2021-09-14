Many people on social media are seriously impressed by a local truck driver who kneels down and prays before getting behind the wheel

The unidentified praying long-distance truck driver is now praised because it is never safe on South African roads

Many people feel drivers should see this guy as an example to invite God before they embark on their daily routines

Due to unsafe conditions as he transports heavy loads on long-distance trips, one South African truck driver is seen praying before embarking on a long drive. The viral post has found its way on social media through Mthabase Mdingi via Facebook.

He says the unidentified driver usually prays before getting behind the wheel as he transports various cargo all over the country.

The post is also shared by Thulani Mzinyane and plenty of South Africans are now touched by the driver’s post and many are posting their supportive reactions. The account holder captioned his post:

“This guy prays before he drives his truck. This touched me a lot. God protect everyone on the road.”

A truck seen praying before moving his vehicle is a hit on social media. Image: @ThulaniMzinyane/Facebook

Source: UGC

The post reads:

@Peelee Nohaba said:

“Wow.”

@Steve Mfo said:

“Kunzima endleleni bawo.”

@Makhosi Ndlovu said:

“Amen.”

@Patheka Mxolo said:

“This is touching...”

@Cindy Mbokazi said:

“Wow this is so powerful.”

@Nomonde Dlamini said:

“Love this.”

@Thobeka Daki said:

“Beautiful.”

@Vabaza KaSiyeshe said:

“That's wonderful.”

@Dash Mthembu said:

“That's the person we call him it's a man.”

@Dapper El Greco said:

“It is dangerous out there Moscow, I'm always on the road nam I comprehend.”

Source: Yen