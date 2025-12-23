Antoine Semenyo has reportedly made up his mind about his next move ahead of the January transfer window amid intense Premier League interest

The Bournemouth forward is available via a £65m clause active in early January, putting several top clubs on alert

With eight goals in 17 games this season, Semenyo is viewed as a wide forward capable of adding goals and relieving pressure on a team’s main striker

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Antoine Semenyo has reportedly made up his mind about his next move as interest intensifies from Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham ahead of the January transfer window.

The Bournemouth forward is expected to be one of the most sought-after players this winter, with a £65 million release clause written into his current contract.

Antoine Semenyo Picks Between Liverpool, Man United or Man City

Source: Getty Images

The clause becomes active on January 1, giving interested clubs a 10-day window to activate it and push through a deal for the Ghana international.

Semenyo has enjoyed a standout campaign on the south coast, scoring eight goals in 17 appearances, and his form has inevitably drawn attention from several Premier League heavyweights.

With speculation swirling around his future, the 25-year-old has now indicated where he would most like to play next.

Semenyo favours Manchester City move

According to sources cited by GIVEMESPORT, Semenyo has identified Manchester City as his preferred destination should he leave Bournemouth in January.

His decision is said to be driven largely by a desire to compete for major honours and be part of a squad regularly challenging for trophies under Pep Guardiola.

All interested clubs have reportedly been informed of his stance. City are understood to be in the market for a wide attacker who can deliver consistent goal returns, while Semenyo is keen on a role that offers both regular European football and a genuine chance of silverware.

Although City have not yet made a formal approach to Bournemouth, talks are expected to progress before the January 10 deadline. The reigning champions were keen to receive a clear indication of Semenyo’s intentions before stepping up their pursuit.

Why Semenyo fits Guardiola’s City

Landing Semenyo would represent a significant coup for Manchester City, not only because of the competition involved but also due to the profile he brings.

Guardiola already has several attacking options in fine form, including Jeremy Doku, Phil Foden and Rayan Cherki, with Savinho and Omar Marmoush also offering creativity and pace.

However, Semenyo provides something slightly different. His directness, physicality and proven goalscoring record from wide areas would add another dimension to City’s attack. With eight league goals already this season, he offers the threat of a wide forward rather than a traditional winger.

At the Etihad, Semenyo would be expected to help shoulder the scoring burden alongside Erling Haaland, and his performances for Bournemouth suggest he has the instinct and confidence to rise to that challenge.

Manchester United hit stumbling block

Manchester United have also explored a potential move and are believed to have sent representatives to London for discussions earlier this week. However, Semenyo is understood to be fully convinced by City’s long-term project.

While financial proposals across the board were broadly similar, United were reportedly unwilling to exceed their existing wage structure to gain an edge in negotiations. It is also understood that Semenyo’s decision had nothing to do with tactical concerns, despite suggestions he could have been deployed in a wing-back role at Old Trafford.

United’s recruitment focus is instead believed to be shifting towards strengthening their midfield in 2026.

Semenyo linked with Liverpool move

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported extensively on Liverpool’s growing interest in Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo, a development that has intensified amid the recent standoff between Mohamed Salah and manager Arne Slot, with speculation mounting that Salah could depart Anfield in January.

Semenyo’s name has even been mentioned as a potential successor to the Egyptian superstar, with Liverpool legend Michael Owen previously endorsing the Ghanaian international as a possible replacement.

Source: YEN.com.gh