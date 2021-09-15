The newly appointed deputy managing director of Tullow Ghana, Cynthia Lumor, is reported to be the first female to occupy such a position in the company

Cynthia will fully function in her new position effective Friday, October 1, 2021

Before Tullow, she worked for Ghana National Petroleum Corporation as a Principal Legal Officer

A recent publication by 3News stated that, Cynthia Lumor, has been appointed as the first female deputy managing director of top oil and gas exploration and production company, Tullow Ghana.

Effective October 1, 2021, she will be responsible for integrating non-technical functions within the business in Ghana.

Cynthia Lumor will also continue to assist the managing director of the company, Wiissan AI Monthiry, regarding Tullow's plans in the next 10 years to invest $4 billion in Ghana.

Having joined Tullow Ghana in 2017, she served on the leadership team, 3News reported.

Mrs Lumor also has previous experience in the oil and gas industry as Principal Legal Officer for Ghana National Petroleum Corporation.

The chief executive officer of Tullow, Rahul Dhir, commented on the promotion, saying he is delighted with Cynthia's appointment into the vital role, as she has been instrumental in managing key government and external relationships in Ghana.

He said her promotion indicates the critical role Cynthia has played in materializing Tullow's strategy in Ghana.

