Martin Luther King Jr's oldest sister, Dr. Christine King Farris, has turned 94 years old

A video from her birthday celebration was shared on social media by Bernice King, a daughter of the civil rights leader

Dr. Christine King Farris, who is the oldest sister of the historic civil rights leader, Martin Luther King Jr., has marked her 94th birthday.

A video from the heartwarming birthday celebration was shared by Bernice King, the youngest child of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott on her personal Twitter handle @BerniceKing.

Bernice King accompanied the video with a caption that read:

What a great way to celebrate the 94th birthday of my aunt, Dr. Christine King Farris, who is known as Queen Mother to many. We feel so blessed to still have her with us. And she is my soror. I love you, Aunt Chris.

Source: Twitter

Born on September 11, 1927, in Atlanta, Georgia, Christine was the first child of Martin Luther King, Sr., and Alberta Williams King.

Her brother Martin was born in 1929, and her younger brother, Alfred Daniel King, in 1930, according to Kinginstitute.stanford.edu.

Several heartwarming reactions and wishes trailed the beautiful post by Bernice.

Touching social media reactions

@Henrykiddoo said:

Happy Birthday Mrs.Farris and Thank for standing up God bless

@Domesquieu excitedly commented:

Oh my gosh your birthday singing is SO much more melodious than anything my family does! A very happy birthday to Dr Christine King Farris, and many more years of happiness to come xo

Watch the video below

How Martin Luther King Jr met Ghana's president in 1957

In a history report by YEN.com.gh, it was disclosed that on the night of Ghana's independence in March 1957, there was a historic meeting between Martin Luther King Jr and Dr Kwame Nkrumah in Accra, Ghana.

According to Kinginstitute.stanford.edu, Nkrumah, who had been recently released from prison at the time was at the meeting with his ministers as they met with the renowned American Christian minister and activist.

It is indicated that the meeting marked the ceremonial closing of the old British Parliament and at the ceremony, the recently incarcerated Nkrumah and his ministers wore their prison caps, symbolizing their struggle to win Ghana’s freedom.

