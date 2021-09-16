Rapper Kweku Darlington has recounted struggling with homelessness after he first moved from Kumasi to Accra

The fast-rising Ghanaian musician disclosed that he embarked on the journey for new opportunities

Darlington recollects sleeping at the VIP Bus Terminal when he first arrived in the nation's capital

Fast-rising Ghanaian rapper, Kweku Darlington, has recalled struggling with homelessness when he first moved from Kumasi to Accra for greener pastures.

According to the member of the 'Leaders of The New School' of GH Rap, his family's deprived background compelled him to move from Kumasi to Accra after completing senior high school.

The Sika Aba Fie hitmaker mentioned to Abeiku Santana on UTV's United Showbiz that, he embarked on the journey for greener pastures despite not knowing anyone in Accra.

I Slept at the VIP Station when I First Arrived in Accra - Rapper Kwaku Darlington Shares Emotional Story. Photo credit: crabbimedia

Source: Instagram

Why Darlington moved to Accra

"After senior high school, times were hard for my family because my father was still in the university at the time, and my younger siblings were still in school. So, there was a lot of pressure on my dad; I had to come to Accra to hustle even when I didn't know anyone here," he told Abeiku Santana on Saturday's show.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The rapper recalled that a Good Samaritan, who he referred to as a mallam, offered him a place to stay after staying at the VIP Bus Terminal for a while.

Establishing contact with a friend

Darlington recounted reestablishing contact with an old friend he used to chat with on Facebook, who was into music.

"I reestablished contact with Kwame Baah, a friend I used to chat with on Facebook whilst in senior high school. He asked me to come back to Kumasi, where he listened to some of my old songs and told me they were not good enough.

''He gave me a few artists to go and listen to their style of music and take a cue from them," he recalled.

Darlington further mentioned that his music career started gaining prominence after heeding the advice of Kwame Baah, who is now his manager.

Watch the video below:

Adom FM presenter Shares Emotional Story

In a similar story, popular Adom FM presenter, Kwame Oboadie, has recalled a turbulent stage in his life when he first moved from Kwahu in the Eastern Region to Ghana's capital, Accra, to seek greener pastures.

Determined to change his fortune for the better, he sold mangoes and saved towards his journey to Accra, he said.

In an interview on Adom TV, the Ghanaian on-air personality established that he had to sleep in a car at a fitting shop with a friend for over a year when he arrived in the capital.

Henry Quartey Comes to Actor's aid

In a separate story, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has ordered that Ghc1,500.00 is paid to actor Psalm Adejetyfio as a monthly stipend from his salary for his duration in Parliament.

A few days ago, a video of the veteran actor appealing for assistance to raise GHc3,000 to pay his house rent went viral following media reports.

Psalm Adjeteyfio, famed as TT for his role in the hit comedy series, Taxi Driver, indicated that he was on the verge of being rendered homeless.

Source: Yen.com.gh