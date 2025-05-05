Prof Otchere Addai-Mensah has disclosed that he was born out of wedlock, with his mother being the mistress of a married man

He recounted how his mother struggled alone to raise him, even selling her clothes and jewellery to survive

Despite the rocky beginnings, Prof Addai-Mensah holds no grudge against his father and now appreciates the difficult choice he faced

The immediate past Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Prof Otchere Addai-Mensah, has opened up about his life.

While sharing the story of his birth in an interview with Bright Kankam Boadi on the BKB Show, Prof Addai-Mensah stated that he was a proud product of a side chick.

Prof Otchere Addai-Mensah, the former CEO of KATH, opens up about his life. Photo credit: Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital /Facebook.

Source: Facebook

He said his mother gave birth to him at the age of 21 to a married man who, after impregnating her, gave her money to abort the pregnancy.

However, after taking the money, his mother decided to keep the pregnancy, which led to his birth many years ago.

"I don't joke with side chicks, I would not have been born if side chicks were not in the world. My mother was 21 when she gave birth to me. She was a student at Poly (Kumasi Technical University), and she was a side chick who got pregnant for a married man," he said.

"They had four abortions. I was the fifth, and my father wanted me out. So, he gave her money—GH¢2.00 at the time—to do it," he added.

He explained that after his dad later discovered the deed had not been carried out, he told his mother to use the GH¢2.00 he gave her to cater for herself and the unborn baby.

According to him, his mother struggled to raise him, working as a staff member at SSNIT and even selling off some of her clothes and jewellery to raise money.

"It was tough growing up, because there were times when you could tell that this is your father sorting people out, but he refused to help you," he said.

In an excerpt of the interview sighted by YEN.com.gh, Prof Addai-Mensah said he did not hold any grudges against his father despite not being wanted initially.

He stated that he had grown to appreciate the difficulties his father found himself in at the time of his birth.

"I don't blame my dad so much on that score, essentially because I was later to know that his wife was also pregnant. And so, faced with a choice, I don’t know what Bright (host of the BKB Show) would choose, but that is the decision he took."

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh