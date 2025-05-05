Yaw Sarpong, in a video, performed with his Asomafo music band in front of a congregation at a recent church event

The ailing gospel musician showed progress in his recovery from a stroke as he performed some of his classic hits

Yaw Sarpong's sighting also marked a rare public appearance for the veteran musician in months

Ailing Ghanaian gospel musician Yaw Sarpong has shown positive signs of recovery after a video of him performing with his Asomafo music band surfaced on social media.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the embattled musician, who is still dealing with the effects of his health issues, was seated in a chair behind his close friend and frequent collaborator, Maame Tiwaa and the other band members as they performed his classic hits, including Wo Haw Ne Sen, in front of a congregation at a church event.

From the video, Yaw Sarpong appeared to be regaining his fitness as he performed his verses from the songs while Maame Tiwaa took centre stage and led the music session in front of him and the congregation.

The video of the legendary gospel musician performing with the Asomafo music band at the church garnered positive reactions from Ghanaians, who were excited to see him making progress in his recovery.

Yaw Sarpong's sighting at the church event also marked a rare public appearance for the veteran musician in months.

Yaw Sarpong's health struggles and family issues

News of Yaw Sarpong's health struggles emerged in 2024 after his colleague Diana Asamoah, family, and his manager confirmed in separate interviews that he had been battling with a severe stroke, which had left him bedridden for a while.

Due to his health issues, the veteran gospel musician was unable to record and perform music with his Asomafo band. It later emerged that he had also encountered some financial challenges and was unable to pay for his medical expenses at the hospital, leading his family and team to appeal for funds publicly.

His sad predicament garnered the attention of the former Vice President and 2024 presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who offered to provide the funds for his medical treatment and recovery when he visited him at his home with Nicholas Omane Acheampong and Chairman Wontumi during a tour of the Ashanti Region before the December 2024 elections.

Following Bawumia's donation, a woman who claimed to be Yaw Sarpong's wife, Maame Pinamang, raised her grievances on Oyerepa FM's Auntie Naa show.

Maame Pinamang, in a TikTok video which went viral after her appearance on the show, accused Yaw Sarpong of infidelity, alleging he had been involved in a secret affair with his Asomafo bandmate and close friend, Maame Tiwaa.

She also alleged that the gospel musician's family had denied her access to her husband, who is currently battling a stroke.

However, the gospel music legend, who was still recovering at Prophet J.Y. Adu’s church in Kumasi, denied Pinamang's claim, clarifying that he had been divorced from his wife for 20 years.

Since that time, not much has been heard of Yaw Sarpong, who spoke so highly of Tiwaa for taking care of him in his time of need.

Below is the video of Yaw Sarpong performing with his band at a church event:

Yaw Sarpong's recovery excites Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Queen Babe commented:

"I'm so happy to see my daddy again. God, we thank you so much 🙏🙏🙏."

Kwame Agyei said:

"We thank God for your life, Wofa Yaw."

Emilia Serwah wrote:

"My daddy is back. Thank you God🙏🙏🙏🙏."

Tiwaa cries during performance without Yaw Sarpong

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Maame Tiwaa cried during a music performance without Yaw Sarpong at his late brother's funeral service.

The gospel musician recounted her close relationship with the deceased and how he introduced her to Yaw Sarpong.

The video of Maame Tiwaa crying during her performance at Yaw Sarpong's brother's funeral service garnered sad reactions from Ghanaians.

