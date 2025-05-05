A staunch fan of a Kumawood actor, Lil Win, has reported Wontumi TV to him for allegedly showing one of his movies

This comes after the Kumwood actor made a video warning Ghanaian television stations from showing his movies

Many people admired the TikToker's dedication to ensuring that television stations did the needful

A die-hard fan of Kumawood actor Lil Win has reported Ghanaian television stations showing his movies without approval on their stations.

Fan reports to Lil Win

Famous TikToker Kobby Phacce launched a campaign to report all Ghanaian television stations that showed Lil Win's movies without approval from the Ghanaian actor.

This comes after the Kumawood actor took to social media to express his frustrations towards Ghanaian media houses that were showing his movies without his consent and without paying royalties.

In the video, the renowned TikToker showed that Wontumi TV, the television station owned by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Chairman Wontumi, was showing one of his movies.

The movies featured top Kumawood stars such as Nana Ama McBrown, Akrobeto, Lil Win and others.

In the caption of the TikTok video, the TikToker noted that he had taken it upon himself to call out all the television stations that were not complying with Lil Win's plea.

"As far as you’ve decided not to make me and my Godfather rest, una no go rest too .. mark my words."

In the caption of the same TikTok video, Kobby urged the celebrated actor to sue Wontumi TV for showing one of his movies.

"Godfather this time is wontumi tv ..please sue them 😂 @Official lil win wezzy @Kwadzo nkansah lilwin Official #veronica #trendin #fyp #goviral #ghanamovies #movie #movie #trendin."

Video of TikToker reporting Wontumi TV

Reactions to Kobby's video

The video got many people laughing while others hailed the TikToker for his patriotism to Lil Win.

Many others shared their views on the reason Lil Win did not want Ghanaian media houses showing his movies on their channels.

Below are the reactions to the trending video of a TikToker reporting Wontumi TV to Lil Win for showing one of his movies:

Joe Boye⛎ said:

"U too u are wearing soja uniform. I will tell them 😅😅😅."

zr_grace_k said:

"He posted you🥰🥰🥰 good job I support 💯%."

wendybrown💕💕 said:

"But wontumi deɛ they always show Ghanaian movies oooo."

Boakye_kingin said:

"But who told you lil Win is the producer of this movie 🎬."

//🦋KESSEWAA💕//💐 said:

"Hm this guy de3 ong hm 😂😂 lilwin will pay you wai for your good work."

Snippet from President Mahama’s favourite Movie

YEN.com.gh reported that a short video from President John Dramani Mahama’s favourite Ghanaian movie, starring seasoned actors Van Vicker and Lil Win, has surfaced.

The former president recently announced his admiration for Ghanaian movies, especially the one that featured the two actors.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to share their reactions to the funny scene of the movie, while others speculated on what made the movie stand out to President Mahama.

