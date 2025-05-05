Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama is reportedly set to fly Suzy Pinamang abroad for her eye injury

Zionfelix stated that the doctors at Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital recommended that the injured SHS student be flown abroad for the surgery

Ibrahim Mahama had reportedly covered the cost of Suzy’s travel documents and is waiting for the referral letter from a doctor before flying Suzy abroad

Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama is reportedly set to fly Suzy Pinamang, the SDA Senior High School student who suffered a gunshot injury, abroad for surgery, according to blogger Zionfelix.

In a video shared by the renowned blogger on his official Instagram page on Monday, May 5, 2025, he said that the doctors at Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital evaluated Suzy to determine whether she could undergo the needed surgery to restore her eyesight.

Zionfelix stated that after the evaluation, the doctors recommended that the injured SHS student be flown abroad for the surgery.

He noted that Suzy Pinamang could be flown from Ghana to either the United Kingdom (UK) or India by the end of the week to undergo the medical procedure to restore her eyesight.

The renowned blogger said Ibrahim Mahama had covered the cost of Suzy’s travel documents and is waiting for the referral letter from the doctor at Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital before flying Suzy abroad for her surgery.

Blogger Zionfelix shared that they were also waiting for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to fast-track the processing of the visas. He added that the injured SDA Senior High School student was experiencing physical and emotional challenges and needed the support and prayers of Ghanaians.

He expressed his profound gratitude to the Engineers and Planners CEO for intervening in the issue and providing the financial assistance Suzy needed.

Zionfelix’s remarks come after Ibrahim Mahama flew Suzy Pinamang from Kumasi to Accra for medical evaluation after her passionate appeal to him and former Member of Parliament for the Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

She and her elder brother were escorted by Ibrahim Mahama's special aide, Rafik Mahama, to the hospital after they landed at the Kotoka International Airport.

Suzy Pinamang sustains eye injury in school

Suzy Pinamang sustained a severe eye injury after she was accidentally shot in the eye by a male classmate who brought a gun to class at Bantama Adventist Senior High School on Friday, April 4, 2025.

Following the unfortunate incident, the suspect, Bernard, who shot her, was arrested and arraigned before a high court. However, he was later released on bail despite the protests of Suzy's family.

Watch the video below:

Ibrahim Mahama's gesture stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

knightdaniel_rytheous commented:

"May GOD continue to bless Ibrahim Mahama."

_bless1_ said:

"God bless @ibrahim_mahama_71 he’s truly a God sent. God should bless us all to have such a kind heart. He’s one in a billion🙌🏽🤗."

_sharrshar commented:

"May the divine favour and Blessings of God always be around Mr Ibrahim Mahama👏👏👏."

Yaw Dabo donates money to Suzy Pinamang

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaw Dabo donated money to Suzy Pinamang during his visit to her residence.

The Kumawood actor shared how his encounter with the injured Bantama SDA student had left him emotional.

Yaw Dabo also criticised the Minister of Education and the Ghana Education Service for not showing serious concern for Suzy Pinamang's well-being amid her predicament.

