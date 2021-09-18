A happy husband has recently shared that, his wife won his heart completely and proved that she is indeed his soul mate when she opted to pay for all their wedding expenses

Collins shared that, his shop got burnt six months to their wedding and could not foresee going through with their wedding

The husband said today, he is very well off and has asked his wife to stop work, changed her car a number of times and opened a business for her

A man identified as Collins has recently taken to a show on My Joyonline TV, Super Morning Show, to share that his kind wife offered to pay for their wedding when he was struggling financially and he has been grateful since.

Recounting his story, the Joy FM listener shared that, six months to his wedding in the year 1999, he had an unfortunate incident happen to him and he decided to postpone the wedding.

His shop with everything in it got burnt and he also had a sick mother to care for.

The loyal wife

The wife upon hearing that asked him not to worry and that she has some money saved.

The wedding took place with all the expenses catered for by the wife.

The impressed husband said today, he is doing well and has asked his wife to stop working.

The payoff

His wife's car has been changed three to four times now and has started a business for her, he added.

Collins advised that, if a woman is not willing to support her man when it comes to marriage preparation, she is not fit to be a wife.

Concluding, the husband said his wife's act of kindness and loyalty has reaffirmed that she is his soul mate and he has great trust in her

Watch the full video below;

